Bill Maher Slams Dr. Phil for Backing Trump’s ICE Raids—Accuses Him of ‘Separating Families’

Bill Maher, HBO talk show host/comedian, criticized Dr. Phil about his participation in the ICE deportation raids. He said that Phil has been a guy who has put families together, and he has helped them all these years on his show.

Now he is a part of ICE raids and supports the agenda, calling the situation unlikely. He said he does not understand why he’s going on these ICE raids. They are literally separating families after the deportation.

Trump‘s immigration shutdown has been deporting and fining people for overstaying their visas. Earlier, this was supposed to remove criminals from the US, but they are also deporting families and parents without their kids. The kids range from a few months to teenagers who do not have anyone else in the US.

Dr. Phil answered this question, calling it a bull ***. He stated that the arrest of a US citizen who is a criminal or arresting a person with a DUI with a child in the car also separates families. He tried to argue the statement with this example.

Dr. Phil: “The ICE raids I’ve been on, I’ve seen the files. They’ve got a rap sheet, 12, 14 different cases long of child predators that they’re taking off the street.” Bill Maher: Nobody, nobody wants that. We all didn’t want violent criminals and gangs. But that pivoted to… pic.twitter.com/VgytQWe7zc — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 9, 2025

However, Maher said that is not what’s happening. So far, Dr. Phil has been involved in two raids in LA and Chicago. But he denied this happened during the LA raids and claimed that his camera crew had taken part in that.

The Merit TV news crew was present during the LA raids. Meanwhile, Dr. Phil did not join to avoid the situation from escalating. So this time, he was not as involved as he was during the Chicago raids.

Maher has criticized Trump and their immigration hunt, saying it’s just another thing that he’s doing to show power. Maher also criticized the ICE agents for wearing masks. Dr. Phil defended this move by saying that it’s for their protection or that the legislators are doxxing them.

Bill Maher humiliating Dr. Phil: “Why are you going on these ICE raids? You’re a guy who we know for so many years who has been working to put families together, to bring families who are apart and heal them. And now you’re going on raids with people who are literally separating… pic.twitter.com/RXwBuBDqcb — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 9, 2025

They are wearing the masks to protect their identity from the legislators. They are revealing their names, photos, and addresses on the internet, which is putting their families in danger.

Dr. Phil also states that he saw information related to these cases, and they clearly justified the raids. He disclosed the rap sheet with different cases of child predators on the street, and no one would want them back in the community.

According to Stephen A Smith, another guest on the show, their deportation is making places like Churches and Home Depot safe. So he does agree with closing the borders despite the administration not doing as promised.