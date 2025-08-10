News

Bill Maher Slams Dr. Phil for Backing Trump's ICE Raids—Accuses Him of 'Separating Families'

Published on: August 10, 2025

Dr. Phil received backlash for his involvement in ICE raids.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
Dr. Phil Called Out over ICE involvement
HBO talk show host Bill Maher confronted Dr. Phil McGraw about going on ICE deportation raids. (Image Source: PapierMich47737/X’justacoverband/X)

Bill Maher, HBO talk show host/comedian, criticized Dr. Phil about his participation in the ICE deportation raids. He said that Phil has been a guy who has put families together, and he has helped them all these years on his show.

Now he is a part of ICE raids and supports the agenda, calling the situation unlikely. He said he does not understand why he’s going on these ICE raids. They are literally separating families after the deportation.

Trump‘s immigration shutdown has been deporting and fining people for overstaying their visas. Earlier, this was supposed to remove criminals from the US, but they are also deporting families and parents without their kids. The kids range from a few months to teenagers who do not have anyone else in the US.

Dr. Phil answered this question, calling it a bull ***. He stated that the arrest of a US citizen who is a criminal or arresting a person with a DUI with a child in the car also separates families. He tried to argue the statement with this example.

However, Maher said that is not what’s happening. So far, Dr. Phil has been involved in two raids in LA and Chicago. But he denied this happened during the LA raids and claimed that his camera crew had taken part in that.

The Merit TV news crew was present during the LA raids. Meanwhile, Dr. Phil did not join to avoid the situation from escalating. So this time, he was not as involved as he was during the Chicago raids.

Maher has criticized Trump and their immigration hunt, saying it’s just another thing that he’s doing to show power. Maher also criticized the ICE agents for wearing masks. Dr. Phil defended this move by saying that it’s for their protection or that the legislators are doxxing them.

They are wearing the masks to protect their identity from the legislators. They are revealing their names, photos, and addresses on the internet, which is putting their families in danger.

Dr. Phil also states that he saw information related to these cases, and they clearly justified the raids. He disclosed the rap sheet with different cases of child predators on the street, and no one would want them back in the community.

According to Stephen A Smith, another guest on the show, their deportation is making places like Churches and Home Depot safe. So he does agree with closing the borders despite the administration not doing as promised.

