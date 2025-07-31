ICE Detains Cop for ‘Overstaying Visa’—But Police Chief Claims DHS ‘Legally Permitted’ Him to Work Until 2030

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department in Maine is grappling with the detention of one of its reserve officers, Jon Luke Evans, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite the officer having legal work authorization.

Evans, originally from Jamaica, was detained on a Friday after ICE publicly announced the arrest. The incident arose when Evans attempted to purchase a firearm as part of his duties as a reserve officer, which triggered alerts involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and ICE.

ICE asserted that while Evans entered the U.S. legally through Miami International Airport in 2023, he had overstayed his visa, leading to the detention.

However, local authorities dispute ICE’s claims regarding Evans’ lawful status. Old Orchard Beach Police Chief Elise Chard emphasized that all necessary paperwork was thoroughly vetted before Evans began work, including the federal I-9 employment verification form.

“The town carefully reviewed all of Evans’s documents, including the I-9 form, to ensure he was legally authorized to work in the United States,” Chard said. Furthermore, the department submitted Evans’ documents to the Department of Homeland Security, which officially confirmed his employment eligibility on May 12.

The chief noted, “Evans would not have been permitted to begin work as a reserve officer until and unless Homeland Security verified his status.” His Employment Authorization Document (I-766) was valid through March 2030, as per News 5 Cleveland.

Chard also provided context about Maine’s unique employment laws for law enforcement officers. The state permits individuals who are not U.S. citizens to serve in law enforcement positions, unlike many other states. The Old Orchard Beach Police Department regularly hires part-time summer reserve officers who support seasonal public safety needs.

These employees undergo the same rigorous hiring processes as full-time officers, including comprehensive background checks, physical agility tests, and medical evaluations. The department treats reserve officers as vital contributors to the town’s policing efforts.

In terms of job responsibilities, reserve officers like Evans primarily assist with beach patrol and community safety in the resort area. Although their role is seasonal and part-time, they receive formal firearms training and are equipped with department-issued firearms.

Chief Chard explained that officers must store their firearms securely at the department’s facilities at the end of each shift. This detail highlights the seriousness with which the department treats the training and responsibilities of reserve officers, underscoring that Evans met necessary qualifications to hold his position.

ICE arrested Old Orchard Beach Police Department reserve officer Jon Luke Evans, of Jamaica, on July 25, claiming he was illegally present in the U.S. and unlawfully attempted to purchase a firearm. https://t.co/Ae7pwyQhLV — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 30, 2025

The incident has left local police department officials alarmed and concerned about the federal government’s handling of Evans’ case. Chief Chard expressed the department’s distress over what appears to be a misstep by ICE: “We are distressed and deeply concerned about this apparent error on the part of the federal government.”

The police department is actively investigating the situation to determine possible next steps. Chard reassured the community, stating, “We intend to investigate this matter to determine what other steps we should take moving forward to ensure our continued compliance with all applicable laws.”

ICE has been getting increasingly ruthless regarding its treatment of immigrants and Evans’ case further highlights how even being on the side of the law professionally will not ensure anyone’s safety.