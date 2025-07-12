Couple’s Careless Bathroom Act Mid-Air Leaves Passengers Stranded for 17 Hours at Airport

When a TUI Airways flight from Cancún to London Gatwick was forced to make a random landing in Bangor, Maine, almost 300 passengers’ tropical holiday came crashing down midair. Why? At 30,000 feet, a couple chose to light up in the restroom, truly igniting the transatlantic flight.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 8, Flight BY49 made its way to Cancún and was flying comfortably when the captain disclosed over the intercom that two people had been found smoking in the plane’s bathroom facilities. Passengers said that the captain warned that another route would be called for if what was happening went on.

After three hours and one burning confrontation, the cautionary tale became reality, and an unavoidable one.

At 9:30 p.m. local time, this airplane landed in Bangor. Even though the two were immediately escorted off the plane, the other travelers’ struggle was far from over. Those aboard found themselves stuck after their flight was effectively grounded because of the crew members exceeding their approved flying hours, as per People.

Passengers Lose It After Being Stuck in Maine For No Fault Of Their Own

Terry Lawrance, a 66-year-old British tourist, talked about how “it all went pear-shaped” after seeing rows of makeshift air mattresses in what seemed to be a wartime shelter as opposed to an international terminal on video.

Lawrance went on to reiterate everyone’s frustration as he said, “Everybody was fed up.”

Passengers were told to refrain from leaving the airport terminal due to U.S. immigration regulations. Instead, they were guided into a section of the airport that was being used by the close by military deployment.

The terminal was transformed into an improvised overnight camp because the original team was prohibited by law from getting back to flying duties, and a relief crew was several hours away.

“In fairness, they started bringing out airbeds,” Lawrance confirmed, “but it was like free-for-all for vultures (…) like a warzone in a lounge – rows and rows of beds.” The pictures show messy passengers lying on vinyl mattresses, clinging to neck pillows, sipping coffee from vending machines, while some were still wearing their vacation flip-flops.

Their checked-in baggage was all still sealed in the aircraft’s hold.

What Will Happen Of The Disrupted Flight Now?

TUI told People magazine that the couple’s behaviors were “disruptive” and that the interruption was needed for “safety reasons.” An alternate crew had been sent from the United Kingdom, per a representative. But the holdup was unavoidable due to regulations and logistics, stranding the passengers for 17 hours, without any issue that they caused.

The air carrier added, “This is now a case for the U.K. authorities,” but it would not go into detail on the annoying couple.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, the flight made it to Bangor after more than 17 hours in a state of limbo. When it touched down in London, some passengers swore never to fly again, whereas others just vowed to pack nicotine patches!

What about the couple who chain-smoked? It is safe to say that TUI has acquired the right to remain in the mile-high hall of shame, even though they are still refusing to acknowledge whether or not charges were brought against them or the possibility that they will be banned from flying in the future.