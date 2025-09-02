“You’re an Idiot” – Republican Gets Mocked as He Falls for Tim Walz’s Deepfake Video Mocking Donald Trump

GOP Congressman Riley Moore reposted a social media video that had a deepfake of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dancing off a mall escalator to Pussycat Dolls’ hit song Don’t Cha. His T-shirt had the text “F— Trump.” Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Moore wrote, “If you were at the mall with your kids and this guy rolled down the escalator, you would call the cops and get him banned.”

Many people found it awkward that Moore, who probably knew that the video was phony, still dared to share it on his X. In the comment section, some people quickly clarified that it was fake. Some commentators commented that the person who originally shared the video may have “swapped the face.”

Some users think that Moore reposted the video with the intent of mocking Walz. Tim Walz has been a strong critic of the Donald Trump administration since a long time. During the 2024 Presidential election, he also joined as Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate. So, it’s obvious that the GOP congressman was trying to mock Moore.

However, social media users brutally trolled the Republican over the video, as many thought that he failed to understand that it was deepfaked. One user wrote, “Days since a congressman fell for an AI video’ sign set back to zero.”

“This is embarrassing, dude,” added another. Some went a step ahead and bluntly wrote comments like, “You are an idiot.” “How did a congressman get fooled by such a simple AI video?” a third wrote.

If you were at the mall with your kids and this guy rolled down the escalator, you would call the cops and get him banned. https://t.co/tPajxnLCnw — Riley Moore (@RileyMooreWV) August 31, 2025

“If you’re an elected official and you can’t tell AI MAGA boomer slop from reality, you should probably immediately resign,” Another user added. “Your West Virginia education is showing,” another user wrote.

The comment section is filled with people calling him out for falling for a deepfake video. One user asked Grok, “Is there a political ethics violation for my congressman knowingly and intentionally sharing false information, or is he just a dumbass?”

You are an idiot — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2025

“Imagine being this gullible,” another wrote. “This is just spreading misinformation, knowing this is AI.” Some users even tried to defend Moore, but the numbers were quite low. “Minnesota, THIS is your governor. At least he makes Governor Newsom look reasonable,” one user wrote. “It’s possible since Walz is a buffoon,” wrote another MAGA loyalist.

“West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore earns about 3.5 times more than the average school teacher in West Virginia,” one user mockingly wrote.