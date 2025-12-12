Donald Trump Drops Another Chilling Clue About His Future — Hints at a Possible Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits

Donald Trump has already hinted he wants a third shot at the presidency. The U.S. Constitution only allows two terms. However, the POTUS previously suggested that there might be a loophole in the Twenty-Second Amendment. Now, he is once again announcing his grand plans.

At the White House Congressional Ball, Trump, 79, once again suggested that he might run for a third term. “Have a great Christmas, a great Hanukkah, and a fantastic year,” said the POTUS, addressing the attendees.

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Have a fantastic year – but we’re gonna have a great 3 years. 4 years. 10 YEARS.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrOAtL1TZR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

Then he dropped a line that raised eyebrows. “We’re going to have a great three years, four years, 10 years, we’re going to make it great. Our country’s going to be strong, safe, rich, it’s going to be great. We’re going to make America great again!” Trump said as the First Lady, Melania Trump, stood beside him.

The clip quickly went viral online, as people tried to decode what his statement could mean. “Trump 2028 is real!” wrote one user. Another MAGA fan added, “3 years, 4 years, 10 YEARS! We’re in it for the long haul to make America Great Again. Nothing can stop this movement.”

“Ten years sounds cute, but we do not have ten years to screw around. Trump needs to use the time he has to finish the job: close the border, mass deportations back on the table, cut spending, and no more blank checks to Israel. American people first every single day,” wrote a third.

Trump just teased a third term. Nuked Gavin Newsom in the process. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SrrUb75MYw — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) July 2, 2025

A fourth pointed out the obvious blunder in his statement. “Yea. Checks the U.S. Constitution for your poorly educated a–!” they wrote. Another user wrote, “He’s optimistic about the long game. We’ll see if it adds up.” One simply concluded, “Unlikely.”

This is not the first time Trump has talked about potentially running for a third term. In October, he shared a video on Truth Social that showed him leading America for thousands of years, with a sign that simply said, “TRUMP 4EVA.”

Not just that, his official merch store even listed a “Trump 2028” hat collection earlier this year, urging MAGA fans to “make a statement” by wearing them. Several people from his circle also hinted at Trump’s strong wishes for a third term. In November, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that Trump was in talks with “one of the top constitutional lawyers” in the United States so he could do something about the 22nd Amendment that puts a two-term limit on Presidents.