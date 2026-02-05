Donald Trump, 79, Hints at Doing Something Illegal

President Donald Trump has been talking about running for a third term as president, although the Constitution prevents him from doing so. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Trump shared a rather concerning remark that might put democracy at risk.

In an interview with NBC’s Tom Llamas, Trump discussed immigration, ICE, the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, polls, and the possibility of running a third time. Legally, the 22nd Amendment clearly prohibits a President from running more than twice. So what’s Trump’s plan here?

Trump on NBC doesn’t slam the door on shredding the Constitution and serving an illegal third term pic.twitter.com/iWcESH9DPW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

NBC’s DFW cited a phone call between the POTUS and a journalist in which he hints at the solution. Trump indirectly agreed to one method suggested by the journalist. Apparently, if Vice President JD Vance is elected as POTUS, he could step aside and resume his duties as VP with Trump back in power.

Trump claimed that while that was one way he could run for a third term, “there were other methods” he couldn’t discuss. Another method is bypassing the Constitution, which is what he hinted at in his most recent conversation with Llamas.

When Llamas asked him about a scenario in which Trump would be president in 2029, the POTUS had a rather cryptic yet concerning response. Initially, Trump said, “I don’t know…It would be interesting, though.”

And then he mentioned how life would be “much less exciting” if he’d given Llamas the answer he wanted and agreed with the interviewer. He then brought the conversation back to the crux of why he’s the President. Trump highlighted his MAGA campaign and said, “I only do this for one reason: to make America great again…”

Many responded to the possibility of Trump running for a third term and expressed concern over the Constitution being bypassed on social media. A user on X pointed out that while Trump did deflect Llamas’s question, he didn’t deny eyeing the office a third time.

One user said, “Absolutely no to Trump’s efforts to bypass the Constitution and seek a third time…” The user added, “Both the country and the globe could not endure a third blunder of such magnitude.” A second netizen cited the law and said, “22nd Amendment said NO!

A third one said, “It’s important we emphasize how unconstitutional a third term would be.” A fourth netizen explained the danger of Trump’s statement, claiming that it puts the democracy at risk. The user began by saying, “Pointing out that Trump refused to rule out shredding the Constitution and pursuing a third term is important…”

The user continued to elaborate, saying, “It underscores the danger of normalizing authoritarian rhetoric.” Lastly, the user concluded, “Highlighting this keeps the focus on democratic safeguards and the seriousness of his words.”

And there it is. Donald Trump is now selling “Trump 2028” hats on his official website, even though it is unconstitutional for him to run again. pic.twitter.com/cAr0GfOOCR — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 24, 2025

Many netizens claimed that if Trump were running a third term, considering he is reportedly selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats rolling. Then, so should the former POTUS Barack Obama. Whether or not there would ever be a potential presidential race between these two remains to be seen.

The White House continues to deny claims of Trump wanting to bypass the Constitution and run for a third term. Representatives claim he’s probably “messing around” with it and isn’t serious about it. Is Trump really just joking, or did he just hint at a huge power move for the future? Only time will tell.