Trump Aide Slammed for Fumble Seconds After Accusing Biden of Being Unable to Speak: ‘AI Without I’

A spokesperson for Donald Trump recently tried to mock President Joe Biden’s speaking abilities but ended up stumbling over her own words, posing questions about the consistency of attacks on Biden’s verbal acuity. Karoline Leavitt, the National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign, appeared on Newsmax to discuss a report criticizing Biden’s communication skills. However, during her remarks, Leavitt struggled with a couple of words, including saying 'damn-en-ing' instead of 'damning,' which led to online mockery and criticism.

As per HuffPost, the incident emphasized the challenge faced by the Trump campaign in attacking Biden’s speech when their very own reps are prone to verbal slip-ups. Critics pointed out the irony of Leavitt's comments, with one user noting, “Biden speaks fine. This young lady not so much.” Another user echoed the same emotion and added, “Damn-en-ing? Who's the one who can't speak?” A third wrote, “Do…people not hear him speaking normally every fucking day?” Another slammed Leavitt and remarked, “Biden speaks every day. I hate these people. They are dragging this country through the gutter. They have no decency, no morals, and no honor.”

People on Twitter also supported Biden as one wrote, “SOTU was irrefutable proof that @POTUS can speak passionately and effectively. Trump reads his teleprompter in a flat monotone and if he misses a word, mispronounces a word, or makes a gaffe, he pretends that he meant to do that.” Another added, “It wasn't a mistake, she said "damnening" TWICE. She believes it is a word as she claims Biden can hardly speak. I'm sure Biden can pronounce "damning" as written.”

As per the reports of CNN, Trump himself has mocked Biden’s speaking style and posed questions about his mental acuity during campaign speeches. However, Trump’s own consistent gaffes and verbal missteps on the campaign trail have overpowered this line of attack. As such, at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump mimicked Biden’s movements on stage, showcasing him as confused and unsure. The tactic was part of a wide spectrum of strategy to paint Biden as lacking in mental sharpness.

However, Trump’s own slip-ups, including mistakenly thanking supporters in Sioux City, Iowa, for coming to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have grabbed the attention of critics to his own blunders. On top of that, Trump’s assertion during a summit in Washington, DC, that Biden could "plunge the world into World War II" ( which ended 80 years back) showcased a significant misunderstanding of historical events. He also got confused between Biden and former prez Barack Obama, saying he was in the lead from Obama in election polls.

These mishaps further ignited criticism of Trump’s grasp of facts and details. The irony of Trump’s attacks on Biden’s speech and mental ability is not ignored by observers. This situation has weakened the potency of Republican arguments about Biden's fitness for office as their own primary figurehead grapples with similar issues.