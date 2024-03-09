Donald Trump Slammed for 'Childish' Posts of Joe Biden With Snapchat Filters Amid SOTU Speech

In a move that blurred the lines between politics and internet humor, former President Donald Trump had some fun at the expense of President Joe Biden during this year's State of the Union address. Through his Truth Social platform on March 7th, Trump shared a series of videos where he used Snapchat filters to distort Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in silly ways.

pic.twitter.com/b99GwsNaQu — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

The altered clips showed Biden with exaggerated features like bulging eyes and double chins, and at one point, the President was even made to look like a dog, as per Daily Beast. Harris didn't escape the digital trickery either – one filter made her and Biden appear as young girls in sunhats and pigtails. Perhaps most outrageously, another morph gave Biden an elongated Pinocchio-style nose. The Snapchat antics were just part of Trump's social media commentary during the State of the Union address. He also posted a mocking video of Biden eating ice cream with a dumpster fire raging in the background.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Trump weighed in on Biden's demeanor, saying the POTUS "looks so angry when he's talking, which is a trait of people who know they are 'losing it.' The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!" “This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech," he continued. "He barely mentioned Immigration, or the Worst Border in the History of the World. He will never fix Immigration, nor does he want to. He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants. Crime will raise [sic] to levels never seen before, and it is happening very quickly!” Trump then added, "Whether the Fake News Media likes admitting it or not, there was tremendous misrepresentation and lies in that Speech, but the People of our Country get it, and they know that November 5th will be the Most Important Day in our Nation’s History!"

In that case, I would still take the dog, even Joe’s Cujo dogs Champ (Chomp) and Major. I want us to act like grownups. MTG, Boebert and Gaetz write the whole morning news script. Trump could have had a unifying presidential reply and instead he posted Snapchat filters! pic.twitter.com/91EWQrH5wh — DC (@donna_appraise) March 9, 2024

Several critics of the former president compared Trump's humor and mental capacity to that of a child, making fun of his string of 'childish' posts. One user shared a Trump's Truth Social page in a post that read, "I can’t believe this was on President Trump’s IG. Look at Kamala. Lol. The video filter made her look like a Bush Pig. Lol." Another person commented, "While President Biden was delivering a bold vision for the future, Donald Trump was screwing around with dog and bug-eyed filters. The fact that half of the country views this man like a god is scary as h---." A third user asked, "Does this mean Trump has a Snapchat."

If you are wondering what trump was doing during the state of the Union speech…

He was being a juvenile with Snapchat filters.

This is not doctored from his liesSocial post pic.twitter.com/mMC8QT6jri — ALT-immigration (@ALT_uscis) March 8, 2024

The crazy video was released after Trump had criticized Biden's hair, coughing frequency, and punctuality during his speech. Additionally, he said that Biden's 'DRUGS ARE WEARING OFF' throughout the speech and that it was unfair for TV to constantly show 'Democrats clapping' during the speech. Trump concluded his outburst by criticizing Biden's speech for being merely 'angry, polarizing, and hate-filled,' as per OK! Magazine