Politics

Trump Admits High Gas Prices May Continue Until Midterm Elections

Published on: April 13, 2026 at 1:06 PM ET

Trump signals gas prices may stay elevated for months as war tensions ripple through energy markets.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
Trump's touted big tax refund is being taken up by higher gas prices and cost of living expenses.
Trump's touted big tax refund is being taken up by higher gas prices and cost of living expenses. (Image source: The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump said that oil and gasoline prices could remain high through the November midterm elections. This comment acknowledged the political risks tied to the war with Iran and the resulting energy crisis.

“It could be, or the same, or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” when asked if oil and gas prices would be lower by fall. Reuters reported that Trump made this remark as average U.S. gas prices stayed above $4 per gallon for most of April, rising from just under $3 per gallon in February.

This statement marked a change in tone after weeks during which Trump called the rise in fuel prices temporary. His advisers have recognized the war’s economic impact, even as the White House continued to assert that the conflict would be short-lived and contained.

Trump’s comments came the same day he announced that the U.S. Navy would start blockading traffic connected to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz after weekend talks in Islamabad failed to reach a peace agreement.

He wrote on Truth Social that vessels paying what he called an illegal toll to Iran would not have safe passage. Hours later, U.S. Central Command clarified that the action would only apply to ships going to or from Iranian ports, not those using non-Iranian ports in the area.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most crucial energy chokepoints globally. Reuters reported that about 20% of the world’s oil passes through this waterway, and threats to shipping there have pushed global oil prices up about 50% since the U.S. and Israel began the war on February 28.

Analysts told Reuters that a U.S. blockade could turn into an open-ended military operation and might provoke more retaliation from Tehran instead of quickly relieving market pressure.

The price issue has become an increasing domestic challenge for Trump. Polls show the war is unpopular with many Americans, who are frustrated by rising gasoline prices. Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point in his second term.

The same report indicated that Republicans fear the party could lose control of Congress in the midterms if voter frustration continues to grow.

Iranian officials seized on Trump’s remarks. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote on X that Americans should “Enjoy the current pump figures,” adding, “Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas.”

Some U.S. lawmakers also questioned whether Trump’s strategy would help lower prices. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concerns on CBS that Iran could still mine the strait or attack tankers. “How is that going to ever bring down gas prices?” Warner said, according to Reuters.

Reuters also reported that Trump suggested the possibility of renewed U.S. strikes inside Iran, including targeting missile factories, if Tehran does not change course.

For now, his own comments indicate that the pressure at American gas stations may last well into an election season that already presents significant challenges for his party.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *