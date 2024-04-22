Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Roasts Trump Supporters, Asks Which Crimes of His They Will 'Ignore'

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the irreverent puppet created and voiced by Robert Smigel, recently embarked on a daring adventure through the bustling streets of New York. His mission? To engage with, and occasionally ruffle the feathers of, unwavering supporters of former President Donald Trump amidst the chaotic backdrop of his hush money trial. As mentioned by HuffPost, in his latest escapade, Triumph didn't hold back. Armed with biting wit and sharp humor, he fearlessly waded into the sea of Trump loyalists gathered outside a Manhattan courtroom. And oh boy, did he make waves, especially when he asked which 'crimes' of Trump the voters would 'ignore.'

With a keen eye for the absurd, Triumph wasted no time in poking fun at the surreal scene unfolding before him when he reached outside the courthouse. Initially, Triumph started by saying, "While many legal experts say this case is weaker than Michael Cohen’s chin, Trump is said to be very nervous about it—terrified that the courtroom sketch artist won’t give him abs." He then interacted with a sea of MAGA supporters, and the results were... interesting.

"There appear to be a much larger contingent of Trump supporters here today," the iconic dog then quipped, his voice seemingly dripping with sarcasm. "Though it’s hard to tell if these people are here to support Trump or if they’re living in the streets now that their Truth Social stock has plummeted."

But Triumph didn't stop there. Oh no. He dove headfirst into the fray, engaging Trump enthusiasts in a whirlwind of banter and barbs. From probing questions about Trump's fidelity to tongue-in-cheek inquiries about which of the former President's alleged transgressions they were willing to overlook, Triumph left no stone unturned. In one particularly memorable exchange, Triumph turned his attention to a supporter proudly sporting a "Gays For Trump" shirt. With trademark wit, he quipped, "The stakes are so high, people don’t realize it. I mean, based on what we know so far, if Trump is found guilty, he could serve up to four years in the White House."

And then came the pièce de résistance. Triumph, never one to shy away from the controversial, posed a pointed question to a fervent Trump backer: “But seriously, of all these crimes that Trump is accused of, which one are you going to ignore the most when you go to the polls?” “The one that he was the grandfather of the vaccine,” replied the Trump supporter.

Smigel also told The Daily Beast, "Triumph doesn’t have a formal gig right now, but I’ve been wanting to cover the election. Since this trial was right here in New York some writers and I just went for it, shooting with iPhones. We were low on cigars, but hopefully people support Triumph’s special and YouTube channel and he’ll buy some new ones.”