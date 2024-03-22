Travis Kelce Roasts Chelsea Blackwell from 'Love Is Blind'; Her Response Includes a Plea to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, recently stirred the pot when he roasted Chelsea Blackwell, a cast member from the sixth season of Love Is Blind. On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis couldn't resist sharing his thoughts on the reality show craze, exclaiming, “You gotta watch ‘Love Is Blind,’ man. It is the worst trash ever — it’s worse than ‘Catching Kelce’ — but it’s so f—ing good.”

Kelce didn't stop there. He singled out Blackwell for attention and humorously repeated the famous lines she uses on the show, “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?” It was a moment of lighthearted ribbing, but it caught Blackwell's attention nonetheless. After poking fun at his former reality dating show that aired on E! in 2016, Travis proceeded to blast Blackwell completely. “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl, and to just hear her,” he said, as per HuffPost.

Travis isn't exactly breaking new ground by teasing Blackwell lately. Ever since season 6 took flight earlier this year, she's been making waves. She went viral for dropping that bombshell on Presnell, claiming people say she's a dead ringer for Megan Fox. That sparked a whole online debate about whether the resemblance is legit. But amidst all the chatter about her, the flight attendant has maintained her sense of humor. Despite the occasional critique about her demeanor on the show, she's proving she can laugh at herself.

Travis received a prompt social media response from Blackwell, who in one episode causes a fight with his ex-fiance Jimmy Presnell when he warns her she's being too clinging. Instagram users watched a video of Blackwell saying, "I just got the most mortifying news. I feel I need to crawl under a rock at this point, um … because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me," the speaker said.

“The only [reason] this man knows my name … is from [me] whining like a baby-back bitch. Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, please stop,” Blackwell said. She then started laughing, giving the impression that she was attempting to accept everything.

Blackwell got off easy on the Love Is Blind reunion that aired last week, even though the majority of fans found her behavior to be rather irritating. It's unknown if Blackwell has changed after the incident, but a quick look at her Instagram account suggests that she appears to be content with the attention she's currently getting online.

In case you missed it, in the show Love Is Blind, a group of men and women are paired up and unable to see each other until they get engaged. However, Presnell ended things before they reached the altar, despite Blackwell and Presnell's intentions to get married initially, as per Yahoo!