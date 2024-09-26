Travis Kelce in Danger of Being Fined by NFL for Mimicking Taylor Swift's Victory Gesture

The Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was unexpectedly penalized a whopping $5,000 by the NFL for engaging in "unsportsmanlike conduct" when he celebrated a score with a "bow-and-arrow" gesture during last Sunday's 26-25 loss to Kansas City. However, sports fans soon pointed out that Kansas City Chiefs tight end star Travis Kelce has been making the same gesture ever since he began dating Taylor Swift. The Bad Blood singer is famous for making the Archer pose while performing during her Eras Tour concerts.

Hey @NFL - why would you fine Andrei Iosivas for doing something Travis Kelce has been doing for awhile and as for as I know has never been fined over?

According to Marca, Kelce does not look to be facing any fines anytime soon. His deal with Kansas City guarantees him a salary of $17 million this season and goes until 2027. Meanwhile, the NFL's decision to penalize Iosivas for the celebratory archer celebration may make Kelce more cautious going into Sunday night's game against the Falcons. losivas gave an odd reaction to his fine on X, the Bengals star player reposted a tweet and captioned it with dots.

As per People, Swift performed the couple's 'Love Sign' while Kelce was in the audience at the Eras Tour's first London event. During the So High School performance Swift performed a surprising trick that her lover frequently does when the Kansas City Chiefs play: he releases an arrow with an unseen bow. The Blank Space singer paid tribute to their relationship with the love ballad singing, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” referencing her songwriting prowess and his football skills.

Swift had already employed this gesture during a performance of The Archer, but earlier this year she replaced older songs with ones from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, and so removed that song from the repertoire.

travis kelce's taylor swift's signature arrow the archer

According to People, days after her London performance, the Grammy award winner honored her NFL star boyfriend by striking his famous archer posture on Friday, June 28 at her concert at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Taylor did the archer pose during "Midnight Rain" tonight



pic.twitter.com/NfGDCApgTD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 28, 2024

A fan-shot video of Swift performing Midnight Rain from her Grammy-winning album Midnights was posted on X (previously Twitter), and it featured Kelce's famous gesture. Swift smirked while making the pose as she sang, "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV," delighting the audience and evoking applause.

While talking about his top three Swift songs on the most recent episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Kelce appeared to validate fan suspicions."I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with 1989. Like I knew who she was before that, we were the same age, so through high school and everything I knew who Taylor was and she was like getting her career started," explained Kelce. He picked Black Space and Cruel Summer as his top two songs, and then placed So High School at number three because it has "a little bit of a sentimental meaning."