Taylor Swift, reigning over the music industry, has conquered the charts, broken records, and left an indelible mark on the pop scene. Its also quite evident that most of her songs are about the people in her life. However, even for the global pop sensation, some songs carry an emotional weight that transcends the stage. Amid the grandeur of The Eras Tour, one poignant track from her 2018 blockbuster album Lover remains conspicuously absent, Soon You'll Get Better is rooted in its personal and heartfelt narrative. The song, dedicated to her mother, Andrea Swift, addresses the rollercoaster journey of their relationship amid Andrea’s battle with breast cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Recalls Kanye West Feud, Slams Kim Kardashian for Taking Her Down 'Psychologically'

During a YouTube Originals livestream celebrating the release of Lover, Swift shared the gravity of the decision to include the song on the album. She shared, "We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it's something that I am so proud of." The emotional baggage of the track made it difficult for Swift to even be present during listening sessions. Swift in a candid manner acknowledged the difficulty she faced in performing the song during a Town Hall panel with Sirius XM, asserting, "I don't know if I'll ever play it live. It's just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It's hard to sing. It's hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

As per The Things, Swift has remained true to her word, keeping Soon You'll Get Better absent from her concert repertoire since 2018. The singer, popular for her dedication to her craft and her fans, has candidly shared the emotional toll the song takes on her. In an Elle Magazine, Swift admitted tailoring her Lover tour around her mother’s availability, given Andrea’s health struggles at the time. "I wanted to be able to perform in places that I hadn't performed in as much, and do things I hadn't done before, like Glastonbury, but I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that's going on at home." Soon You'll Get Better stands as a testament to Swift’s vulnerability as an artist, exploring the complexities of family and health in the public eye. The heartwrenching lyrics delve into Swift’s struggle to support her mother amid the obstacle of cancer, showcasing the profound impact on their relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Also Read: Taylor Swift Takes a Dig at Ex Joe Alwyn As She Talks About BF Travis Kelce: "We Show Up For Each Other"

While the studio version of Soon You'll Get Better reached a modest position on the Billboard Hot 100, its omission from live performances has allowed it to assume a special place in Swift's discography. The singer made a rare exception during the 2020 special One World: Together At Home, delivering a stripped-down, piano version that resonated with the global context of the ongoing pandemic. Swift's courageous choice to perform this emotionally charged song received widespread acclaim, further solidifying its unique status in her catalog.

More from Inquisitr

When Taylor Swift's Emotional Act After Breaking Up With Matty Healy Left Her Fans Emotional

This is What Paul McCartney Wrote for Taylor Swift in Handwritten Note That Hangs on Her Bathroom Wall