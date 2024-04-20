Travis Barker Trolls Kourtney Kardashian on Birthday With Hilarious Toilet Pic: ‘That’s Real Love’

Travis Barker, known for his playful and unconventional style, added a humorous touch to his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s 45th birthday celebration. The Blink-182 rocker took to Instagram to share a carousel of candid snapshots of Kourtney sitting on a toilet, creating a buzz among his followers and igniting a mix of reactions, many of whom reacted with a blend of amusement and surprise. One user wrote, “That’s real love;” another chimed in and remarked, “Lmfaoooo you did not have to do her like that but I'm glad you did!! 😂.” A third wrote, “OMG ew wtf the toilet pic,” another echoed the same emotion and exclaimed, “I’m so sorry but the toilet pic is nasty. I hope Kourtney approved that?”

As per The Sun, despite the mixed reactions to the toilet picture, Barker’s overall birthday message was heartwarming. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥”

As per Page Six, Kourtney’s 45th birthday was also celebrated by her family members, who shared heartfelt messages on social media. Kim Kardashian, in a throwback post, wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

Momager Kris Jenner reflected on Kourtney’s journey of life and wrote, “And I can’t believe you are 45!!! It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5-year-old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate. Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have,” she elaborated. You are a kick-ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure ❤️🙏🏼.”

Kourtney, in response to her mother's post, expressed her appreciation for the love and memories they've created together, acknowledging how time seems to fly by. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, also added a celebratory message, showcasing the family's close-knit bond and affection for Kourtney on her special day.