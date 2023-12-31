12 Unexpected Celebrity Family Connections You Did Not Know About

12 Surprising Celebrity Family Ties

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Here’s Looking At the Funniest Moments of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve

Here's a look at the fascinating world of celebrity familial ties as we reveal 12 unexpected celebrity ties that may have passed under your radar. From Brandy and Snoop Dogg's bond to the lesser-known connection between Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola inside the legendary Coppola family, these unexpected ties bring a new aspect to the star-studded scene. Dive into the family histories of famous names such as Ray J, Brandy, Nicolas Cage, and Sofia Coppola to learn about the amazing twists and turns that connect these celebrities in ways you never imagined.

1. Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos by (L) Rodin Eckenroth; (R) Karwai Tang

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are cousins, and their relationship extends beyond blood ties to professional assistance. Jenny was essential in Melissa's early career, allowing her to make her debut on the 1997 sketch comedy show Jenny. Melissa, grateful for the opportunity, reminisced on Howard Stern's radio show in 2019 about the odd jobs Jenny helped her find, underlining her dedication to her profession. Beyond the glitz of celebrity, the cousins' bond reflects a shared path of hard work and dedication.

Also Read: Here's How Much Money David Beckham Made From His Netflix Documentary "Beckham"

2. Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: Here's The Amazing 6-Year Transformation of ‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas have a special family bond as stepchild and stepparent, which was formed during Banderas' marriage to Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, from 1996 to 2015, per US Weekly. Johnson looks warmly at her relationship with Banderas, referring to him as a "bonus dad" and one of the most significant people in her life. She expressed gratitude for the lively and artistic environment Banderas brought into their life at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, emphasizing his love for her mother and siblings.

3. Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

As cousins, Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola enjoy a familial affinity that stems from their common heritage within the legendary Coppola family. Cage acknowledged Sofia's great talents in a November 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “It was interesting because we were both in Toronto at the same time filming and she was filming [Priscilla] and I was filming [Dream Scenario], and I did text her and said, ‘You know, it’s kind of incredible that your dad is over there making a movie in Atlanta at the same time you’re making a movie and I’m making a movie in Toronto. This is great. This has got to be good luck for all of us.’”

4. Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty are siblings, with MacLaine three years older than her brother. As MacLaine admitted in a 2007 interview with The Guardian, their journey as siblings has had its ups and downs. Despite their divergences, she claimed that they were in harmony in the present. "I think we've been through a couple of lifetimes together. He's going through his left-brain intellectual lifetime now. He's on a very different path to me. But his kids are very interested in what I'm saying." She said, "As for beauty, Warren was the beautiful one in the family. That was the given."

5. Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz, and Lenny Kravitz

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexandra Wyman

Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz, and Lenny Kravitz are all related by blood. Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet. Following their divorce in 1993, Bonet later married Momoa in 2005, giving birth to two children. Despite Momoa and Bonet's subsequent split in 2022, the trio's connection remains unusually strong. In a November 2020 interview with Men's Health, Lenny stressed the constant strength of their relationship, emphasizing the unique dynamics defined by love, mutual respect, and the determination to remain a loving family despite the problems that can come after a split.

6. Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts are aunt and niece, respectively. Emma is Julia's older brother Eric Roberts's daughter from his previous marriage to Kelly Cunningham. Despite not being together on TV, the familial tie is visible in Julia and Emma's strong relationship. Julia's brother, Eric, has expressed delight in witnessing their bond and stressed the family's closeness in an interview with US Weekly. The Roberts family maintains familial links by regular communication, showing a supporting network in which Julia's sister-in-law, Eliza Roberts, plays a part.

7. Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are siblings. Despite Hill's earlier recognition from his breakout appearance in 2004's I Heart Huckabees, Feldstein has recently received a lot of attention for her roles in notable films and Broadway shows. Their bond is characterized by genuine support, as evidenced by Hill proudly wearing a bespoke "Beanie's Brother" sweater to the premiere of Feldstein's film Booksmart in 2019. "It truly makes me happy to see you getting to do things that fulfill you and challenge you," Hill once told Feldstein in an interview as reported by Vogue.

8. Carrie Fisher, Todd Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher are the children of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, who were married from 1955 to 1959. Carrie, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, subsequently became the mother of Billie Lourd with her ex-husband Bryan Lourd. In December 2016, the family was shaken by the death of Carrie at the age of 60, followed by the untimely death of Debbie Reynolds just one day later. "She never wanted to outlive her children. It was shocking to lose them both, but in hindsight it was a beautiful thing. Even in the hospital, through my tears, I thought, ‘Wow, she did exactly what she said she would do,'" Todd said of their passing, per Variety.

9. Ray J, Brandy, and Snoop Dogg

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos by (L) Kevin Mazur; (R) Jerod Harris

Ray J and Brandy are siblings who have a strong relationship, as evidenced by Ray J surprising his big sister with a tattoo professing his love for her. Aside from their familial ties, they have a renowned first cousin in Snoop Dogg, popularly known as the Doggfather. Snoop Dogg, a rap legend whose career has spanned decades since Dr. Dre discovered him in 1992, collaborated with Brandy on his song Special. This musical family tree features Ray J, Brandy, and Snoop Dogg.

10. Tom Cruise and William Mapother

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos by (L) Hector Vivas; (R) Jon Kopaloff

Tom Cruise and William Mapother are cousins. The discovery of their relationship may surprise some given that Cruise's birth name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. Despite the Hollywood attention on Cruise, his cousin William Mapother has carved out his niche, most notably as Ethan Rom on the television series Lost. He is also well-known for the film Another Earth. The cousins' familial link extends beyond genetic ties, with appearances in films such as Mission: Impossible 2, Minority Report, and Born on the Fourth of July, per Entertainment Weekly.

11. Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek share a familial relationship as cousins in Hollywood. Torn, who died in 2019, was a significant figure in Spacek's career and persuaded her not to change her name in search of popularity. Torn influenced Spacek's career, according to the Academy Award-winning actress. Their blood relationship not only binds them together but also underlines Torn's supportive role in developing Spacek's personality and achievement in the entertainment world, highlighting a unique and significant interaction between the two skilled performers.

12. Steven Spielberg and Jessica Capshaw

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Jessica Capshaw is Steven Spielberg's stepdaughter. She is the daughter of Spielberg's wife, Kate Capshaw, whom he married in 1991. Jessica was born in 1976, during Kate and Robert Capshaw's first marriage. When Spielberg married Kate, he became a father figure to Jessica, and the family grew with the birth of Spielberg and Kate's children together. Jessica pursued a successful acting career while simultaneously becoming a vital part of the Spielberg family, per People.

More from Inquisitr

‘Friends’ Fan Detects Major Clue Suggesting Chandler and Monica Moved to ‘Home Alone’ House

Grandma Kris Jenner 'Accidentally' Spends This Whopping Amount on Gifts For Her Grandchildren