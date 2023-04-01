Jonah Hill's Girlfriend Olivia Millar Sports Massive Diamond Ring, Sparking Engagement Rumours

Jonah Hill's girlfriend, Olivia Millar, has been spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking rumors of an engagement between the two. The news comes after Millar was also seen showing a noticeable baby bump while shopping in Santa Monica. In pictures published by the Daily Mail, Millar was sporting a large square-cut diamond ring while leaving The RealReal and Burro in Santa Monica, California, close to their $6.7M three-bedroom Southern Colonial home.

Are #JonahHill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar engaged? Daily Mail spotted Olivia out and about shopping in Santa Monica rocking a huge square-cut diamond ring on her left finger! pic.twitter.com/5N2ME9C0wo — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) March 29, 2023

The 39-year-old actor and Millar were first seen together in August of last year when they were spotted passionately kissing in Malibu.

Millar, who is the daughter of the top model, Esmé Marshall, follows in her mother's fashion industry footsteps but operates behind the scenes. Along with her older sister, Raychel, she owns an online clothing store named Chasseresse that specializes in selling vintage, sustainable, and regenerative brands, as per People. The sisters launched their venture in 2018, and Raychel curates the collection by sorting the racks and pulling the best finds for her customers, with the help of Instagram shopping. Millar shares a close bond with her sister and keeps her personal life private by avoiding public appearances and maintaining a private Instagram account.

Hill, who has been in the spotlight for years for his acting and production work, has had a colorful dating history. He was previously engaged to Gianna Santos, the head stylist and producer for KITH NYC. The engagement ended in 2020 after a year. Before Millar, Hill was dating Sarah Brady, a surfer and law student. He has also dated Brooke Glazer, Erin Galpern, and Isabelle McNally.

Hill has also worked on a number of films as a producer, which includes Mid90s, and his next project will be a biopic about Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead. The film will be directed by Martin Scorsese and will air on Apple TV+. Hill will play Garcia in the film.

While representatives for Hill have not yet commented on the engagement rumors, fans of the actor have taken to social media to congratulate the couple. Many have noted that Hill seems to be happy and in a good place in his personal life, which is great to see after the end of his previous engagement.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Matthias Nareyek

The two were seen shopping at a Hawaiian children's boutique a few months ago, and Hill was spotted surfing on the coast while Millar shopped in Santa Monica. The engagement news comes as a surprise to many, as Hill and Millar have been relatively private about their relationship. However, fans of the couple are already excited to see what the future holds for them. The actor has been open about his battles with anxiety and depression and has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health, and fans and well.