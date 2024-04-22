Travis Barker Treats Kourtney Kardashian Like a 'Queen': "It’s Very Cute” 

With her spouse Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian is leading the "life of her dreams." The Poosh founder recently lauded the drummer for Blink-182 and referred to him as her "husband of my dreams." People was exclusively told by a close source that Barker "treats her like a queen" and has given his wife a "fairytale" life. "She enjoys a lot of family time and work very much comes second," the source gushed. "She seems calmer, much happier and content with life. Travis is amazing. He treats Kourtney like a queen. They talk about growing old together — it’s very cute!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Barker posted an adorable tribute to his wife on her 45th birthday recently, sharing a carousel of fun-filled images he captioned their memories: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together." The couple have been leading a happy life with their blended family, in addition to sharing his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with his ex-partner Shanna Moakler, Barker is also the stepfather of Moakler's 25-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick are parents to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. "Although they’re a mixed family, everything works and is very intentional. Kourtney and Travis are doing a great job keeping all the kids happy. They make special time for all of them," the source revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Although Kardashian's pregnancy with Rocky was "rough and stressful," the source said that he is "an amazing addition to the family." The couple welcomed their first son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023. "He’s making everyone happy. Kourtney loves seeing Travis with the baby," the source continued. As per The Daily Mail, another source shared that the Hulu star is content with her life. "Kourtney is one of these people that just gets better with age," the source claimed. "As she's getting older, things that mattered in the past, no longer [matter] to her. She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress, and is very happy with life."

We're sorry but our heads are still in Italy thinking about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding. pic.twitter.com/IV7WQVlBnM — E! News (@enews) May 24, 2022

The couple are set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary in May, they marked their thrid wedding with a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2022. Sunday, May 22, Kardashian and Barker wed in Portofino, on the Italian Riviera. Before attending a celebration at the mediaeval castle Castello Brown, the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony at Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta home.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord

As per People, the KUWTK alum was styled by Dolce & Gabbana, and she wore a satin-and-lace corseted minidress inspired by the "lingerie of the 1960s" along with matching gloves and lace heels, while Barker wore an impeccable tailored double-breasted suit. The Lemme founder accessorized the stunning look with a cathedral-length veil decorated with an image of the Virgin Mary modeled after the religious symbols Barker had tattooed on top of his head, along with the phrases "family loyalty respect" embroidered beneath the image, which matches Barker's own tattoo. In the past, Kardashian and Barker had declared their marriage in April 2022 in Las Vegas during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.