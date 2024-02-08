Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Startles Fans With This NSFW Snapshot

Travis Barker, the famous Blink-182 drummer, and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, once again sent shockwaves through social media with a daring and provocative picture that has left fans concerned. The musician, famous for his unapologetic displays of affection towards his wife, recently shared an NSFW picture on the Kardashian family’s Snapchat, leaving many followers both baffled and scandalized. In the snapshot, Barker can be seen flaunting a white tank top adorned with a striking back design, his head tilted upwards as he puckers his lip toward the wall behind him. What seemed intriguing, however, was the bold artwork adorning the wall, a larger-than-life sketch of Kardashian’s derrière clad in a revealing thong, complete with a prominent star accentuating her right cheek. Barker’s lips perfectly aligned with the picture of his wife, adding a whimsical yet risqué touch to the image.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Post First Pics Of New Baby Rocky Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are finally introducing baby Rocky to the world … showing folks online a glimpse of their adorable new baby. Rocky made his social media debut Friday in a set of pics pos… pic.twitter.com/DXvLZQRRPh — Let's Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) December 22, 2023

As per The Sun, the post quickly gained traction on social media, nudging a shockwave of reactions from fans and critics alike. One fan wrote, "Do you think there is any substance to their relationship, other than sexual attraction? We get it, you like s--." Another wrote, "There’s nothing wrong with that… when done in PRIVATE. I’m so sick of seeing them and can’t imagine how the younger kids feel about it and how it might affect them later in life and their views on s--. Gives me the absolute ick." Amid the buzz surrounding the NSFW snapshot, Barker and Kardashian made headlines once again with the release of their new clothing line over the weekend. The lavish collection, released via Instagram, featured a range of garments dazzled with the brand name Don't Trust Anyone, along with eye-catching patterns and colors. However, what grabbed fans’ attention was the skyrocketing price tags attached to the pieces, with pieces like a long-sleeved shirt priced at a whopping $4,000.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Presley Ann

Fans expressed their agitation, asserting, "The prices are absolutely insane for what they are presenting us. It’s not off-white idk where they think they are going with this brand & tbh it’s a disgrace to what the genre stands for." Another added, "Including everyone of all kinds, interests, and looks due to the love for alternative music. It’s a shame to see Travis flop this hard because of the Kardashians. This line should be 90-200$ range. This stuff honestly looks like it belongs in Zumiez.. prices are insane. 950$ for a record label hoodie that has 3 artists on it and just started... just saying. Love you Travis but think about us."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

As Barker and Kardashian continue to navigate the spotlight with their unapologetically bold antics, their latest escapades serve as a reminder of the blurred lines between fame, intimacy, and commercialization in the age of social media. While their NSFW antics may leave some fans cringing, there's no denying the couple's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries and keeping the world captivated with their electrifying presence—both online and off.