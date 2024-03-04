Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Give a Rare, Cute Update About Newborn Son Rocky

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen Barker on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Since then, the new parents have been gushing over their bundle of joy, after posting adorable reveal of the new born during Christmas. The Blink-182 drummer just shared a very endearing update about his baby.

In an Instagram picture on Saturday, Travis celebrated the conclusion of his tour in Australia and New Zealand by including their three-month-old baby Rocky in a carousel of images. The infant's little foot can be seen propped up on the drummer's drum set in the first picture, wearing casual-looking tan slacks. “Tour was over, we’d survived,” the rockstar wrote in the caption. Alongside Travis' joyous final tour shot, which he posted on his Instagram Story on Saturday, there appeared to be another picture of Baby Rocky.

As per People, the Poosh founder accompanied her husband on the trip to Australia. During a day out during a short break from the tour, she was seen with Barker posing behind a board with an illustration of a bride and groom poking their heads out. She also appeared in the carousel post. While performing in Australia, Travis' bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, joined him onstage to drum along. There was also a close-up of the drummer with his drumsticks.

The image showcased the rock drummer standing in front of a mirror, taking pictures of the tour setlist that was written on top of what looked to be Rocky's pram, with the top protruding from behind him. The KUWTK alum can be seen sitting next to her son's stroller in the backdrop. “Last show tonight,” Barker wrote in the caption. “Thank you for an amazing tour. Thank you to our amazing crew. Thank you to our amazing fans.”

On February 29, Travis wrapped up his tour with Blink-182 in Australia. On Saturday, the group played in Auckland, New Zealand. The same day, Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Blink-182 performance, revealing that she had traveled to New Zealand with her spouse. The reality star videotaped herself approaching the stage as she watched the drummer play with the band at Auckland's Spark Arena for the Instagram Story video.

The rock band were supposed to play in Christchurch, New Zealand on Sunday, but the band canceled the performance two weeks beforehand, citing 'unexpected logistical issues outside of the band's control,' in a statement obtained by NZ Herald. Christchurch city councilor Andrei Moore released a statement on social media: “Disappointing to learn of Blink-182 saying ‘f*** Christchurch’ on stage in Melbourne after cancelling their sold-out show that many Christchurch folk and visitors bought tickets for 18 months in advance.” "We’ve been through more than our fair share of challenges over the years which have led to many concert cancellations but I can’t ever recall any of them being followed up with an attitude as bad as this one,” Moore said.