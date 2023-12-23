Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gifted their fans the perfect Christmas card, the newbie parents debuted their newborn baby, Rocky Thirteen Barker's first pictures on Instagram. In the monochromatic photos, which included subdued Christmas decorations in the backdrop, the couple could be seen cuddling with their son.

The Poosh creator was pictured in the first image lying down, her head resting on her drummer husband's lap as he clutched their child close to his chest. The following photo showed Rocky being held by his father, with his little pale feet taking center stage. The Hulu star was seen nursing her precious bundle of joy in the third picture. Kourtney could be seen gently holding him, and his little head with brown hair was visible as the KUWTK alum held up her sweatshirt.

Travis was seen holding Rocky in another picture. In the last image, the baby was resting on Travis' chest. The Kardashians star captioned the carousel of family photos: "Rocky" with a heart emoji. As per The US Sun, doting aunt Khloé Kardashian was the first to comment: "Rocky!!!!!" with heart and happy face emojis. Fans soon gushed over the adorable pictures, one fan expressed: Welcome to the world, Rocky! Sending you love Kourtney and Travis! What a beautiful little Christmas miracle!" A second fan wrote: "They look very happy and deep in the whole parenting and couple thing. Love this!" "You guys are so full of love congratulations," a third fan commented.

After a protracted IVF journey, the couple received their miracle baby on November 2nd. They had been open about their difficulties before becoming parents to their adorable son. Barker revealed their baby's name on his friend Toby Morse's podcast, One Life One Chance, just a few days before Kourtney gave birth. Barker said: "There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due."Toby inquired: "Rocky Thirteen Barker?"The Blink-182 drummer confirmed: "Rocky Thirteen Barker!" Barker joked after Toby remarked on the name's originality: "He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups."

Barker had revealed in early July that he loved the name "Rocky": "I like Rocky 13. That's this name that's just been going through my head lately." "It is bad," Travis admitted and added: "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." The reality star had expressed her gratitude after going through an early pregnancy scare in September: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she told in a heartfelt post at the time. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she had concluded.

