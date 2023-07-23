Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Kids to Pick Potential Baby Names for Their ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker are over the moon as they await their new baby. The soon-to-be parents have even thought of a name for their "little drummer boy." However, they have also made sure that their kids, whom they share with their previous partners, are involved in the journey by letting them brainstorm potential names.

An insider revealed to the US Weekly that they are "including their kids in the baby journey whenever possible" because their son's birth is "a celebration for the whole family."

The Hulu star made a surprise announcement about her pregnancy last month during a Blink-182 concert. The couple then followed it up by throwing a lavish gender reveal party where they joyously declared that they were expecting a baby boy.

Kardashian co-parents three children — Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8— with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis co-parents son Landon Asher Barker, 19, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In a recent episode of Goat Talk with Complex, Alabama and her dad sweetly bantered about potential baby names. The 47-year-old rockstar drummer was asked to share the "greatest baby name," to which he instantly replied, "I like Rocky 13." Alabama, instantly disapproved of the random moniker. "That is so bad," the 17-year-old influencer exclaimed.

Travis then claimed that the name "just keeps going through my head." Alabama looked amused and swiftly assured the viewers that her father "knows it's bad." Travis admitted that the name was "bad," but he explained why it appeals to him. "Rocky George played guitar for the band 'Suicidal Tendencies' and 13 is just the greatest number of all time," he stated candidly.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

"So, you're gonna name your kid Rocky 13?" Alabama inquired curiously, to which the drummer replied, "Possibly." Alabama continued, "Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and people yell, 'Rocky!' … I think mine were better,” she joked. Alabama suggested the names Piteck, Milan, and Audomar.

The close had revealed to US Weekly that Barker was “joking when he said he was considering” the unusual name. “Travis and Kourtney haven’t decided on a name yet, but they’re having a lot of fun coming up with different ideas." Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Barker had left the comment, "I already know his name," with a winking-face emoji under Kardashian's recent Instagram slideshow posted in June from their gender reveal party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

An insider shared that the couple is excited to start a family of their own. “Kourtney and Travis feel beyond blessed. Travis has a lot of upcoming international tour dates, but he’s been able to be present and so supportive of Kourtney throughout her pregnancy,” they said.

