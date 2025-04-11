Tragic Hudson River Helicopter Crash Claims 6 Lives—Donald Trump Finally Addresses the Devastating Incident

On Thursday, a tourist helicopter crashed upside down into the Hudson River in New York City, killing all six people on board, including a Spanish family with three children and the pilot, according to Mayor Eric Adams. However, Trump made no response regarding the incident initially.

Agustin Escobar, an executive at the German technology corporation Siemens, was among those killed, according to the New York Times, citing anonymous law enforcement sources. Police in New York City addressed queries for confirmation that Escobar was on board the helicopter to the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard stated in a statement that it did not yet know the victims’ identities. Siemens did not respond to a request for comment after regular business hours.

The video of the incident showed what appeared to be a large object falling into the river, seconds later revealed to be a helicopter blade. After that, emergency and rescue boats were spotted hovering around a portion of the river where the helicopter was underwater, with only the aircraft’s landing gear visible above the water’s surface.

NO “MIRACLE ON THE HUDSON”… 🚑🚒🚔BREAKING NEWS… 6 people now confirmed dead after 🚁helicopter breaks apart midair and crashes into New York City’s Hudson River. ***WATCH*** as tail and rotor are completely missing before splashdown. #HelicopterCrash https://t.co/FBji4nYHg3 pic.twitter.com/Hiy30tauoV — bokep🍆 (@DJTONEROCK) April 11, 2025

The Bell 206 helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, took off from a helicopter pad in New York City around 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) and flew north over the Hudson River, confirmed New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

It went south when it approached the George Washington Bridge, and crashed minutes later, hitting the ocean upside down and sinking in Lower Manhattan around 3:15 p.m., just off Hoboken, New Jersey, Tisch said.

Dani Horbiak, 29, of Jersey City, New Jersey, said she saw the helicopter crash from her window while working from home.

“I looked out my window right here, and I saw the helicopter falling to the ground, and I watched multiple pieces splash down into the river below, and I was unsure of what happened,” she told Reuters. “But I’m putting the pieces together… it sounds like I was maybe hearing the propeller smacking into something.”

Horbiak said she was absolutely “shaken” by the incident and later called emergency services, which said it had already been deployed to the location. Divers helped in removing the victims from the water. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two more individuals were transferred to nearby hospitals, where they later passed away.

President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the horrific Hudson River helicopter crash that took the lives of six people in New York City on Thursday afternoon. “Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. It appears that six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social.

UPDATE: Hudson River Helicopter Crash NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirms 6 people on board died • 3 adults, 3 children,

• the family was visiting from Spain

• Bell 206 Helicopter left downtown sky port Still… no known cause. Hmmhttps://t.co/2gk1rcvRhO pic.twitter.com/akGZbhF1q0 — XRP NESARA-GESARA QFS 3.0 (@NesaraGesara0) April 10, 2025

Donald Trump has a history of quickly blaming unrelated factors for aviation incidents. His most infamous response was regarding the January 29 mid-air collision of a Delta Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter in Washington D.C.

Trump quickly blamed the tragedy on diversity, equity, and inclusion measures in the Federal Aviation Administration and the United States military. His response comes after alarming pictures of Trump from the past have resurfaced, and the internet has been discussing his health this month.