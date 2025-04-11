Donald Trump’s Drastic Weight Loss Raises Alarms—Experts Point to ‘Serious Risk’

As Donald Trump continues to draw attention for his tariff and immigration policies, recently his health has also become the talk of the town. In some recent photos, Trump has appeared to be appearing thinner than before and it has also been known that he has lost some staggering 30lbs since 2022, which has raised some concern given his age.

While Trump’s change of diet and cutting down on the consumption of fast food might be behind this loss of weight, the fact that he is 74 years old might be hinting at other health complications. As Treated.com’s clinical lead Dr Daniel Atkinson told The Irish Star, the American President might be at risk of various health risks, including the possibility of being affected by diabetes.

The doctor said, “For a hypothetical person, who has taken on the office of President of the United States for a second term, at the age of 80, there might be several factors that could affect their weight.”

He further added, “A person who’s almost 80 with a busy schedule might be more at risk of certain conditions that can cause weight loss. Diabetes, for example, can cause weight changes when the condition is unmanaged. Blood sugar can be harder to manage as we get older, and insulin resistance can develop with age.”

However, despite the concerning statements of the doctor nothing about Trump’s health has been confirmed by The White House. There has been no news of him having diabetes either. For now, he is marching forward in a relentless speed with slapping taxes on various nations and causing catastrophic market falls. However, after the fiasco that happened after his announcement of tariffs on April 2, Trump has decided to pause some of the rates for 90 days for certain nations.

While Trump might not be having diabetes at the moment, the condition is widespread and having some basic knowledge is important. Diabetes is of two types, type one and type two. As per The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Issues, Type 1 diabetes results in one’s body making very little to no insulin. Since insulin helps to provide the body with energy, when one lacks it because of Diabetes, insulin has to be injected to maintain their health.

Type 2 diabetes is more common and it leads to the body having a high level of blood glucose. It has been suggested by the NIDDK that people who are above 45 years of age and are overweight stand high risks of developing type 2 diabetes. The symptoms of this kind of diabetes include a feeling of extreme tiredness, feeling thirsty all the time, blurred vision, itching around private parts, losing weight without doing anything etc. People with type 2 diabetes will also find that their wounds and cuts take a longer time to heal.

It is important to maintain a healthy diet and do ample amounts of exercise to keep yourself safe from diabetes and in case of any of the symptoms, it is important to seek professional help.