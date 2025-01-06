This David Cronenberg Film Had An Explicit Scene So Controversial That It Was Banned Across The Globe

David Cronenberg, a master of the body horror sub-genre, has long been known for his daring examinations of the human body and psyche. However, few of his films have gone on to generate immense outrage and stir debates. One such example is his 1996 erotic thriller Crash. That’s a name that keeps initiating heated discussions despite it being almost three decades since it was first aired.

Adapted from J.G. Ballard’s 1973 novel. Crash focuses on a man, played by James Spader, who survives a near-fatal car accident. Following the same, he is entangled in a subculture where individuals derive sexual pleasure from car crashes. The film also starred Holly Hunter, Deborah Kara Unger, and others.

Explicit content from Crash, which included a notorious scene where the protagonist engages in intercourse with a disabled woman by penetrating a scar on her leg, pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable on screen. This graphic depiction of violence and sexuality resulted in worldwide bans, huge public outcry, and its reputation as one of the “most controversial” films ever made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @geraldlovescinema247

When Crash premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1996, it immediately split audiences into two halves. Former jury president Francis Ford Coppola reportedly disliked the film so intensely that the festival created a special award to honor its “originality, daring, and audacity,” avoiding the prestigious Palme d’Or. Cronenberg, however, was booed as he accepted the prize.

The backlash extended beyond Cannes. In the UK, critics such as Alexander Walker labeled the film “beyond the bounds of depravity,” with tabloids like The Daily Mail launching campaigns against it. The Westminster Council banned the film in parts of London, while Norway outright refused to screen it. In the US, AMC Cinemas stationed security guards to prevent minors from sneaking in.

Cronenberg’s fearless portrayal of eroticism intertwined with violence made Crash a lightning rod for criticism. Apart from the infamous scar scene, the film included multiple graphic sexual encounters that were enough to test audiences’ limits. One particularly controversial scene, which included the actress lactating, was cut. According to Cronenberg, it “didn’t fit the movie’s logic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYFF | New York Film Festival (@thenyff)

After all the uproars and controversies, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) eventually gave the film an 18 certificate after consulting psychologists and legal experts. This came after the board concluded that Crash wouldn’t incite dangerous behavior. They also praised its metaphorical exploration of trauma and human desire.

Interestingly, a screening with disabled individuals had mixed reactions. Most of them did not enjoy the movie. However, some of them appreciated its portrayal of disabled people as sexually active and desirable, which is usually rare in mainstream cinema. Over time, Crash has gained a cult following and has been re-evaluated as one of Cronenberg’s finest works. Nearly 30 years later, Crash still stands as a cinematic enigma, a film that challenges societal norms and dares audiences to face the uncomfortable.