While the Virginia Giuffre accident case took a couple of unexpected turns, currently her restraining order case has been delayed because of the injuries she sustained recently. A resident of Australia, Virginia was charged with breaching a family restraining order back on February 2, 2025.

The first hearing of the case took place in Joondalup Magistrates’ Court in northern Perth and Virginia did not enter a plea that time. However, as a second hearing was scheduled, it has now been postponed given the health condition that Virginia is currently in. While she was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, her US agent Dini von Mueffling told Daily Mail Australia that her condition was “slowly improving.”

When Virginia had first posted her bruised pictures online and mentioned that she only had four days to live, a massive online outrage followed. While Virginia claimed to be in a massive bus accident, both the driver and parents of the kids who were in the bus came forward with conflicting versions of the accident.

Ross Munns, the driver, claimed that his bus only had a minor collision with Virginia’s car and the accident was being blown out of proportion. The Perth police also confirmed that there was no complaint lodged that hinted at a massive accident and only a small collision was reported.

Moreover, as the bus was carrying 29 children, one of the parents of the children came forward and said that the children on the bus were completely unharmed, which meant there could not have been an accident of the scale that Virginia was claiming. As her social media post caused a huge stir and a lot of people even hinted at the possibility of Virginia lying, her family came to her rescue.

Virginia’s brother Sky Roberts said that she never explicitly mentioned that her injuries were because of the accident and since she was also suffering from kidney issues, she would have died within 4 days had she not received medical attention. Moreover, another piece of information that came to light was that Virginia was physically abused by her husband Robert and the injuries could have been a result of that.

This is not the first time that Virginia has found herself under the media scrutiny. Being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s—x trafficking ring, she had previously accused Prince Andrew of molesting her when she was only a teenager and that had drawn a lot of media attention to her. While the Prince denied all of the charges that Virginia brought forth, he settled the matter out of court to avoid a public and humiliating trial.

When Virginia’s accident and the subsequent social media post were being called out. Prince Andrew’s friends claimed that the Prince was not surprised at such a turn of events as he knows that Virginia is someone who lies. However, after Virginia’s brother clarified the whole thing and more information came out on her husband physically abusing her, the social media post made more sense.

With the restraining order case being delayed for now, it remains to be seen when it can again be scheduled and what new information Virginia has to provide about her accident and her health.