Tori Spelling Recalls Embarrassing Moment Using Son's Diaper: "Please God, Something"

During one of her famous podcast episodes on misSPELLING, Tori Spelling shared a rather bizarre motherhood experience that she faced during a long-distance drive. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress related an embarrassing incident that happened while she was delayed in the notorious 101 Freeway gridlock in Los Angeles. "Oh my God, one time at band camp, one time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad." As per Marca, Spelling recalled reaching for her "OG" Balenciaga bag, which she adores because of its vast assortment of life-saving supplies, dubbed "Tori Poppins." "And I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home.' So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I'm like something, please God, something," she continued during the podcast episode. "And I went through and I'm like, aha, a diaper. And I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau's diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys," the mother of five candidly revealed.

Liam Aaron, 17, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 7, are the five children Spelling and her divorced spouse Dean McDermott have together. The former host of Chopped Canada and Spelling filed for divorce on March 29 after being married for almost 18 years. As per People, their separation was attributed to irreconcilable differences. According to the filing, Spelling has asked the court to grant her spousal maintenance and stop McDermott from receiving it. Their official date of separation is listed as June 17, 2023. McDermott announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

Spelling and McDermott met the year before while making the television film Mind Over Murder, and on May 7, 2006, they were married in a secret ceremony in Fiji. The couple, who had reaffirmed their vows on May 8, 2010, went through a difficult period after McDermott came clean about having an affair in 2014, for which he later expressed "shame." During the same year, the issue unfolded on their reality show True Tori. "We're not just still here, but we're bonded and solidified as a couple," Spelling said, "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild."

The pair had both moved on in the past few months. While Spelling was photographed kissing Ryan Cramer, the CEO of the Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., in November, McDermott was seen with his new girlfriend, Lily Calo. “You know, she just wants me to be happy. Bottom line. And she’s such an incredible woman that way,” McDermott gushed about his ex-wife to Page Six. “She’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.” Calling her his "biggest fan" he said, "I’m so blessed. It’s a beautiful thing," he said. "If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, you know, I get these wonderful gifts in my life."