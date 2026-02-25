Tom Suozzi Caught Nodding Off During Trump’s 108-Minute SOTU

Donald Trump’s 108-minute State of the Union address included some heckling, and one lawmaker was even escorted out. Another congressman, Rep. Tom Suozzi, appeared to be struggling to stay awake.

Suozzi, 63, a New York Democrat, was caught on camera with his head in his hand and droopy eyes as Trump delivered one of the longest speeches of his presidency. The president urged Democrats to stand for his declaration that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens — not illegal aliens.” While many did not rise, Suozzi seemed to be fighting gravity.

And then, instead of denying it, Suozzi posted a photo of himself from the chamber:

I have always had a hard time staying awake watching reruns. pic.twitter.com/VAXn8WJDya — Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) February 25, 2026

Suozzi might have lacked energy, but Trump entered the House to cheers and allies trying to take selfies with him. He declared America’s “golden age” is here and spoke of his immigration crackdowns, economic wins and his “America First” doctrine.

Meanwhile, Rep. Al Green was escorted out after holding up a sign. Some Democrats shouted, others walked out. But the irony with Suozzi was that he recently said he “failed” by voting for ICE funding, which is a sensitive issue currently. Now he was photographed looking disengaged during a speech that had immigration enforcement as a key takeaway.

He wasn’t alone, though. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also rubbed her eyes and fiddled with her hands as Trump criticized former President Joe Biden and “corrupt partners in Congress.” Wasserman later called the address a “revolting 2-hr awards show — with lies for commercial breaks.” She said that Americans “deserve better” and she will fight “24/7.”

Last year at SOTU, the Democrats heckled and sign-waved. But after that whole episode, the party leaders wanted to go for “silent defiance” or boycotts over floor disruptions this year. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a choice: attend and protest discreetly, or skip it and take part in alternate programming like the “People’s State of the Union.”

Hakeem Jeffries is telling Democrats not to protest Trump during his State of the Union address according to Axios. He needs to go! pic.twitter.com/YMrCM2NzOT — Winter (@LeftyWinter) February 12, 2026

For his supporters, Suozzi’s self-deprecating tweet may prove his disengagement.

