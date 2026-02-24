What to Expect From Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 24. During the speech, he is expected to outline his administration’s achievements and defend his record in office.

The address comes at a pivotal time, as Trump faces mixed approval ratings and voter concerns about several policy areas. With midterm elections approaching, the speech may serve as an opportunity to rally support. In addition to immigration policies, Trump is expected to address the state of the economy.

Recent reports indicate inflation fell by 2.4% in January. However, some Americans continue to express concerns about the cost of living and the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said 2026 will be a successful year for the American people, though critics have questioned whether recent changes reflect meaningful progress.

President Donald Trump will address the US Congress today at a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives, as part of the annual State of the Union Address – the first such speech since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidential term.

Trump’s State of the Union address could influence the political climate in the country. One key issue to watch is the potential Department of Homeland Security shutdown stemming from a dispute between Senate Democrats and Republicans.

This follows mass protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and other parts of the country after the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. A recent poll found that 38% of U.S. adults approve of how Trump is handling immigration.

Another major issue is the economy and Trump’s tariffs. The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling limiting the administration’s authority on certain tariffs. In response, Trump called the ruling “disgraceful” and “unpatriotic to the Constitution.” He may address the decision during his speech as he defends his tariff policy.

Several Democratic leaders are planning to boycott the speech, while others are expected to attend and challenge the president’s positions. For example, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is expected to represent Democrats at the event. Meanwhile, some Republicans have urged Trump to adopt a more effective approach to addressing the rising cost of living, a key concern for many Americans.

President Trump's State of the Union address is happening tonight, with investors laser-focused on potential announcements around new tariffs, sweeping tax cuts, and efforts to slash prescription drug prices.



Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, suggested Trump “be aspirational,” during the address. Lastly, Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims may use the opportunity to crash the address, considering the lack of accountability and poor handling of the case by the administration.

Many victims have been invited by the lawmakers in an attempt to be heard. Trump wants the country to move on from Epstein and “get onto something else,” but the victims, as well as lawmakers, will keep standing up to get some accountability.