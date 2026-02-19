Kristi Noem Wants $70M Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Jet, Complete With Private Bedroom, for Deportation Flights

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has requested the White House budget office to approve the purchase of a $70 million Boeing 737 Max 8. Officials say the aircraft will be used for deportation missions and Cabinet travel, according to reports from sources familiar with the request.

The Department of Homeland Security submitted this request to the Office of Management and Budget after leasing the aircraft, NBC News reported.

The plane’s luxury setup has drawn attention both inside and outside the department. It features a private bedroom with a queen-sized bed and amenities not typically found in government aircraft used for immigration enforcement. The jet also includes a kitchen, showers, a bar, and several large television screens. New York designer Peter Marino designed the interior, according to the same report.

DHS officials informed OMB that the aircraft would support both deportations and official business if the purchase goes through, the report stated.

A DHS spokesperson told NBC News that the department is changing the interior to better fit enforcement needs. “At least one of the bedrooms is currently being converted for seating to prepare the aircraft for its deportation mission,” the spokesperson said.

The aircraft currently accommodates up to 18 passengers, the report said, while deportation flights typically carry many more. One DHS official described the rationale for deportation as “far-fetched,” according to the same account.

Americans are barely making ends meet and Kristi Noem wants another luxury jet paid for with your tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/WWvDLXecvy — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 19, 2026

The department claims the plane could lower operating costs compared to other options. The DHS spokesperson mentioned to NBC News that the jet “flies at 40% cheaper than the military aircraft used for ICE deportation flights” and stated that the department expects to see significant savings over time.

Noem has publicly advocated for greater federal aviation capacity related to immigration enforcement. In recent months, DHS has worked to expand its ability to manage removal flights without relying solely on charter services. In December 2025, The Washington Post reported that DHS signed a nearly $140 million contract to buy six Boeing 737 aircraft for deportations. This move was intended to help ICE operate its own fleet.

In a statement to The Washington Post at that time, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the planes would allow ICE to operate more effectively, “including by using more efficient flight patterns,” and she claimed the initiative would save taxpayers money.

The request for the 737 Max 8 comes as the administration continues to prioritize removals and detention for DHS operations. Human Rights First’s ICE Flight Monitor has tracked thousands of ICE Air flights, including removals and domestic transfers, throughout the administration’s enforcement efforts, according to coverage of the monitoring project.

The OMB typically reviews major agency purchase requests, considering cost, mission need, and compliance with federal acquisition rules before approving large purchases. The White House and DHS have not publicly released the full justification for the aircraft request described in the NBC report, and DHS has not provided a timeline for a decision.

This comes after a string of controversies for Noem. Her alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, reportedly fired the pilot for leaving Noem’s blanket on the plane. The DHS boss has also been unpopular with the American public due to the heavily criticized immigration enforcement tactics that have led to several protests.