President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address is scheduled to begin in a few hours. Several Democrats have decided to boycott the event. Others who plan to attend say they intend to highlight issues they believe the president has not fully addressed. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes will accompany several Democrats to the State of the Union address.

At least six Democrats have confirmed they will bring survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking activities as their guests. Among them is Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., one of the authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which calls for the Department of Justice to publicly release documents related to the criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Khanna has identified his guest as Haley Robson, who was allegedly trafficked by Epstein when she was 16. Regarding Robson, Khanna said, “Haley’s courageous fight is proof that this isn’t about politics, it’s about exposing America’s two-tiered system of injustice and bringing accountability to the Epstein class involved in the horrific abuse of young girls. She and her fellow survivors’ bravery was the catalyst for changing a rotten system and finally standing up for humanity and American values.”

Today, the UK arrested Lord Mandelson for his alleged ties to Epstein. But here in the United States of America? Nothing. Tomorrow, I am bringing Haley Robson, a heroic survivor, to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/C4cJtvXHdk — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 24, 2026

Other guests who have been invited include Sky and Amanda Roberts. They are the brother and sister-in-law of the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She took her own life in 2025. Her statements against Prince Andrew were instrumental in motivating victims to tell their stories.

Some estimates suggest that there will be at least 12 survivors in the room when the President is delivering his address. This number has been traced back to Republican senator Thomas Massie. He co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act

Americans want to know who these rich and powerful men are who covered up or engaged in sex trafficking, financial fraud, or the abuse of underage girls. Those names need to come out. Because of @RepThomasMassie and my Epstein Files Transparency Act, on December 19th, the DOJ… pic.twitter.com/qf3xuDbnCi — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) December 12, 2025

Some senators have opted to bring Epstein’s survivors to the State of the Union Address. Others have opted to bring victims of some policies that Donald Trump and his administration have put in place. For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar will be bringing constituents who have been affected by the increased ICE raids in Minnesota. These raids directly caused the deaths of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Media houses and the public have heavily criticised the DOJ’s handling of Epstein. At the same time, the DOJ insists that all the files have been released. However, independent estimates suggest that less than 2% of the files have actually been made public. It remains to be seen whether the presence of these victims has any effect on the current regime. The President will deliver his address at 9 PM ET.