Tom Sandoval Leaves the Beach in Tears After Arguing With Ariana Madix About Their House

Following the tumultuous events of the last season of Vanderpump Rules, which exposed Tom Sandoval's affair with their co-star Rachel Leviss, his relationship with Ariana Madix has been strained. The cheating scandal created tension within the entire friend circle, and rifts have yet to be fully mended. Their recent public interaction has once again demonstrated their inability to be in the same place without causing a scene and engaging in heated arguments, according to The US Sun. The latest episode of the Bravo series showcased two occasions where they had the chance to behave well in public.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Greg Doherty

However, viewers were left disappointed on both occasions. At the start of the episode, the entire cast participated in a water-tasting activity. Once all the bottles were empty, gossip began among the group. Amid the conversation, Madix brought up Sandoval, referring to him as a "dog murderer." She recounted an incident where Sandoval accidentally locked her dog in her room, leading to the pup ingesting several wooden sticks from old chicken skewers left on her nightstand. Following this intense exchange, the cast decided to go on a fun beach trip, with both Madix and Sandoval being invited once again.

The atmosphere remained pleasant until Tom revealed his plans to attend a singles night later that week. The tension slowly followed into the conversation, reaching a peak when co-star James Kennedy inquired about who was looking after their dog, as Sandoval's assistant Anne was not at their house. Madix quickly interrupted, stating that Anne was not their dog's babysitter. Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz chimed in, praising both Madix and Sandoval for being excellent pet parents to their dog and cat. To this, Madix responded, "Well, I'm a dog and cat parent." She continued, asserting that the pets were hers because she covered the adoption fees.

Responding to her comment, Sandoval retorted, asking if the house was his because they used his loan officer and he completed all the paperwork. The former couple is currently embroiled in a fierce dispute over the home they both still live, as they each fight to retain ownership. Previously, Sandoval criticized Madix for her legal request to sell their shared home, despite claiming it's what he has wanted all along, as reported by Screenrant. Madix has gone as far as to sue Sandoval over the $2.8 million Los Angeles mansion, even though he attempted to buy out her share of the property.

Meanwhile, when the topic of their home was raised at the beach, Madix erupted into screams. She said, "Stop speaking to me," over and over again when Sandoval was talking. This turn of events led Sandoval to abruptly leave his comfortable spot with his friends and walk away from the group, with a drink in hand. As he walked, he appeared to be on the verge of tears, hiding his eyes behind dark sunglasses. Moreover, Madix leaned in towards those around her and accused them of not standing up for her. However, some cast members believed that Madix needed to release some of her pent-up anger.