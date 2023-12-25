Recently, several media reports have suggested that Tom Cruise could be beginning a new romance with Elsina Khayrova, a Russian socialite with direct familial connections to Vladimir Putin. She is the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, a member of the Russian parliament known for his close association with Putin. Cruise's public display of affection with the former model at a luxurious event in London has heightened interest and speculation surrounding their relationship. Nonetheless, a few sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Radar Online, have implied that both the renowned Mission: Impossible actor and his enigmatic companion should exercise caution, insinuating the possibility of 'hidden motives' behind their romantic involvement.

An insider also stated, "Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn. Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin!" At the same time, they also implied that Khayrova should be wary of what the actor's 'true' intentions could be. "Tom has been looking for a new bride for years — and not just for himself," the source said before adding, "He is the de facto face of the Church of Scientology, and there is nothing they would like more now than for Tom to have a highly publicized wedding!" According to the report, the marriage would serve as a beneficial diversion for the church.

This development follows the sentencing of another prominent member, Danny Masterson, who received a 30-year prison term after being found guilty of assaulting two women. Sources suggest that influential figures within the religious organization firmly believe that a marriage involving Cruise would serve as a powerful means to divert attention away from the negative spotlight cast on Scientology due to the trial involving the former 'That '70s Show' star. "Scientology's leaders would love the positive press that would come with Tom crowning Elsina the church's new queen. But her links to Putin make it a two-edged sword," said the source.

For further context, the accusers in Masterson's case were former adherents of Scientology. They testified in court, alleging that the organization attempted to suppress their allegations. However, church officials vehemently refuted these claims. Presently, certain elements of the case have transitioned into civil court proceedings.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Elsina's former husband cheekily issued a word of advice to her current partner, urging caution regarding her preference for luxurious and expensive tastes, as reported by Marca. Dmitry Tsetkov said, "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open."

The sighting of Khayrova and Cruise together at a Grosvenor Square gathering over the weekend sparked immense surprise and enthusiasm among the other attendees. Previously, the duo indulged in a lavish, jet-setting lifestyle, owning opulent properties across Dubai, London, and Cyprus. Their extravagant escapades included luxurious yacht trips and indulgent vacations. They also amassed a collection of high-value assets, including a car, exquisite jewelry, and an extensive art collection collectively valued at several million pounds.

