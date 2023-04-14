For Easter, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son Shines in Diamond Jewelry and Designer Bunny Ears

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy made quite the statement this Easter with his blinged-out bunny ears and flashy jewels. The 11-month-old, whose name is yet to be revealed, posed for some adorable photos shared by his mother on Instagram, wearing designer duds and surrounded by live rabbits.

“Eastuh!!!” the “We Found Love” singer, 35, captioned the first set of photos, which features her son sitting in the grass surrounded by live rabbits and posing in a nest of sorts with large eggs, as per Page Six. The first set of photos shows the baby boy sitting in the grass, others with the white Chrome Hearts bunny ears adorning his head. The headband is covered in the brand’s signature crosses, adding a touch of designer flair to the little one’s look.

The infant also wore a double-strand pearl necklace with what appears to be nine rubies and emeralds hanging from it. And in one of the snaps, he can be seen playing with a sparkling bunny toy covered in rhinestones.

It’s no surprise that the baby is already a fashion icon in his own right, given that he graced the cover of British Vogue earlier this year with his parents. In the second set of Easter photos, the 11-month-old continued to shine, playing with a book called “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” while wearing his flashy jewelry. Fans went wild for the photos, with many commenting on the adorable bunny ears and the baby’s impressive bling.

But it’s not just the baby who has been making fashion statements recently. Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, has been rocking some bold maternity style as she prepares for the new arrival. The Fenty Beauty founder has been known for her fashion-forward looks for years, and her pregnancy has been no exception. From colorful oversized coats to figure-hugging dresses, Rihanna has been showing off her growing baby bump in style.

And it’s clear that her sense of fashion has rubbed off on her son, who is already sporting some serious bling at just 11 months old. But with Rihanna as his mother, it’s no surprise that the baby boy is already a fashion icon in the making. This isn’t the first time that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy has made headlines. When he was born in May 2021, fans were eagerly awaiting news of his name, but the couple has yet to reveal it.

Despite the privacy around their child's name, the couple has been open about their love for each other and their growing family. In fact, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year. With the baby boy already a style icon, it will be interesting to see what kind of fashion statements their new arrival will make.