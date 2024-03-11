Tom Brady's Shirtless Invite to Pool Party Sparks Curiosity Amid Gisele Bundchen's New Romance

Tom Brady treated his fans to a visual delight on Friday, sharing a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story. The photo, seemingly taken inside his lavish $17 million Miami mansion, followed earlier flaunts of the luxurious property. Marca reported that some outlets labeled the former New England Patriots quarterback a "thirst trap" after seeing his Instagram story. In the snapshot, Brady sported nothing but a discreet golden chain with a medallion. He also added a text saying "Pool Party where is everyone?".

Amidst the backdrop of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's blossoming romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, the 46-year-old athlete shared a striking selfie. Reports from Page Six revealed that the Brazilian trainer was seen departing the supermodel's $11.5 million Miami estate on Wednesday. While it's believed that the couple has been together for some time, they've maintained a high level of privacy regarding their relationship. However, an insider disclosed last month that Bündchen and Valente are “deeply in love”, describing their bond as one of profound love.

Tom Brady posts thirst trap as ex Gisele Bündchen’s romance with jiu-jitsu instructor heats up https://t.co/SRFcccMqLW pic.twitter.com/eyjlPZrhSF — Page Six (@PageSix) March 9, 2024

"They were keeping things quiet - but recently there's been more PDA; they're happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider mentioned. He also reflected on the impact Valente has had on Bündchen, particularly following the passing of her mother in January. While she appears to be thriving with Valente, she candidly discussed the lingering pain from her 2022 split with Brady, which was finalized in their official divorce. Bündchen shared these sentiments in an interview with Robin Roberts. With teary eyes, she said, "I think there's easier days than others, and I can only control what I do."

Bündchen and Brady share two children, a son Benjamin, and a daughter Vivian. Additionally, Brady has a son named Jack from his past relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. While the retired NFL quarterback has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk on and off for some time, their relationship has not reached the level of commitment as seen between Bündchen and Valente. Recently, Brady offered a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle, sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of his home's impressive swimming pool, surrounded by meticulously maintained, lush landscaping, as reported by Page Six. “Home is where the heart is,” he captioned the snap.

In Brady's luxurious estate lies a zero-entry pool, meticulously crafted from luxurious gray stone, showcasing a sleek mid-century modern aesthetic that exudes tranquility and elegance, perfectly suited to the retired athlete's refined taste. Surrounding this is an array of lounging options, from plush tanning chairs shaded by elegant umbrellas to a cozy seating area adorned with chic tables, outdoor couches, and a striking firepit, providing the ideal spot for relaxation and entertainment. The verdant landscape around the pool deck is a testament to meticulous care and attention, boasting lush greenery, well-maintained grass, and delicate tropical baby palm trees, creating a beautiful oasis.