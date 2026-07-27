Alexander Moles, hailing from Ringwood, New Jersey, was taken into custody by police after a two-year-old toddler under his care tested positive for cocaine in his bloodstream.

The 39-year-old was looking after the boy and his siblings while their mother took a shower, preparing to check out of the Airbnb that they were renting while on vacation on July 20.

When the woman came out of the shower, she noticed her child was “sleepy.” Moles allegedly drove the boy to a hospital and called the woman to inform her the child was having difficulty breathing and was falling asleep, prompting the woman to call 911, according to The Independent.

Firefighters reportedly intercepted Moles’ vehicle at an intersection after receiving a report of a sick boy.

Mom got in the shower. Mom’s boyfriend found the 2 year old in the cocaine baggie. Put the cocaine away, thought it would just be “okay.” Mom gets out of the shower, questions why son is not breathing. Man still will not admit it’s cocaine. At the ER he STILL won’t admit it’s… — Dahlia West (@DahliaWest13) July 26, 2026

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said, “EMS administered two doses of Naloxone nasal spray (NARCAN), to which the child responded, and transported the two-year-old to Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional for further medical attention. Preliminary blood tests of the two-year-old male were also positive for cocaine.”

Investigators later searched the property at which Moles, the children, and their mother were staying and found several tinfoil packets labeled “tapentadol hydrochloride,” along with a plastic packet with white powder, as reported by the New York Post.

While Moles initially claimed the boy had taken painkillers, he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of prescription-legended drugs, as well as a disorderly persons offense.

He was booked at Cape May Correctional Facility and later released under conditions after a detention hearing on July 24.

MFer needs to rot in jail. All he had to do was watch the kid while the mom showered. How are you letting a 2-year-old find your stash, open it, and ingest it? None of it makes sense. — Hey Jay (@JJeffrey100) July 26, 2026

The incident has received a lot of attention online, with users decrying the 39-year-old and the near-death experience that the child under his care had had.

One comment read, “The single mom should be charged too for bringing some druggie douchebag on vacation with her kids…” Another comment noted, “It’s terrifying how quickly a child can be harmed by something they don’t even understand. Adults have a responsibility to keep them safe.”

A third comment said, “Absolutely heartbreaking. A 2-year-old child overdosing on cocaine during a family vacation is a horrifying tragedy. Prayers for the little boy and his family.” A fourth user wrote, “This headline just keeps getting worse with every word. And the pictures are not helping at all.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.