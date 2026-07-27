William Ferrer, 45, was arrested on Sunday on charges of murder after a bullet from his gun fatally shot a 12-year-old bystander in the Bronx area of New York.

Surveillance footage shows the moments after the child was struck. Ferrer is facing charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, six counts of assault, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as reported by Fox News Digital.

A 12-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet outside a Bronx deli on a summer afternoon. That should never happen. Mayor Mamdani correctly called the act heinous and noted that the NYPD is working to find those responsible. Sympathy for the family and the other victims is the… — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2026

As per police, Ferrer opened fire outside Wanda Deli Grocery on Elliot Place during what has been described as a ‘chaotic’ confrontation. The victim, identified as Jacob Freytes, was an innocent bystander, who was struck on his shoulder around 5 p.m., when he was riding his bicycle near the bodega.

As the violence erupted, Freytes attempted to run inside while clutching his chest for safety, but was struck before he could reach it. Just moments prior, he had entered the store to purchase a ball, which he carried out right as the incident spiralled out of control.

He was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Jessica Tisch, NYPD Commissioner, described the incident as an instance of ‘senseless gun violence’. She said, “Jacob was an innocent bystander on his bike when he was taken from his family yesterday in an act of senseless gun violence. No arrest can ever ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, but the NYPD will continue to do everything in our power to seek justice for Jacob.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also commented on the incident, saying, “Our children should be able to ride their bikes on a nice summer day in their neighborhood without fear of being shot. We cannot accept this violence as normal.”

A 12-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx earlier today. My heart breaks for his family, friends and all those who loved him. Their loss is unimaginable. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the other two victims of this shooting. I’m grateful for the hospital staff, and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 26, 2026

While netizens have brought the focus on gun violence in the U.S., Tisch and Mamdani’s statement and sentiments have been echoed by other concerned authorities, such as Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the United Bodegas of America, and Jumaane Williams, a New York City Public Advocate.

Mateo noted that the bodega had an emergency panic button installed in it, with similar devices peppering several other bodegas in New York City. However, the bodega owner simply did not have time to use it to aid Freyets, given how quickly everything unfolded.

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.