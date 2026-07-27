Shooting at Bite of Seattle food festival: three dead, five injured (Photo Credit: Bite of Seattle and Pexels)

A mass shooting near the Space Needle during the annual Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday around 6:00 p.m. local time claimed the lives of three people and left several others injured. While two people passed away at the scene, a third succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Among the five injured was a two-year-old child. Four were taken to the hospital in stable condition, while one declined medical transport.

Audio obtained by CNN from the first responders reveals one officer desperately looking for an “arm tourniquet” for the toddler. A food vendor was live-streaming at the time, and video footage from the scene shows festival-goers left confused and trying to flee the venue while grabbing their loved ones.

Police explained that the violence broke out when two suspects began shooting at each other in the crowded tourist area. Investigators have recovered two firearms and say they are still trying to determine what prompted the deadly exchange.

🇺🇲🔸The video shows one person being arrested following a shooting at the Seattle Center complex.

Seattle Mayor Kathy Wilson issued a statement announcing the detention of two suspects. pic.twitter.com/RkNAUy52bb — Argonaut (@FapeFop90614) July 27, 2026

One suspect surrendered at the scene, while police have launched a manhunt for the second shooter, who remains at large at the time of publishing. Officials noted that there is no active threat to the public. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson released a statement, thanking the responding officers and recognized that the trauma the gun violence caused was not only physical.

“What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence. Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.”

“No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city,” she said in her statement.

“I want to thank the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took a suspect into custody. I also want to recognize Seattle firefighters and medical personnel at Harborview who are treating the injured, as well as Seattle Center and event staff and bystanders who helped people reach safety and provided aid in terrifying circumstances.”

“Gun violence changes families forever. Its trauma reaches far beyond the people struck by bullets. In the days ahead, we will establish what happened and be transparent with the public about what we have learned. Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them. Seattle grieves with you, and we will stand with you in the difficult days ahead,” she added.

One attendee recalls people running for their lives once the shooting started. The mood of the festival quickly shifted, and everything turned chaotic. Another attendee recalls hearing two different kinds of gunshots and insists there were semi-automatic firearms and pistols.

Netizens took to social media to send condolences to the families of the deceased individuals and urge authorities to tighten security at large gatherings.

“This sounds like it is either gang violence or 2 random idiots getting into a fight. They should both get life in prison for killing 3 people,” wrote on X user.

“Absolutely devastating. No one should have to fear for their life at a community event,” added another.

A separate commentator wrote, “God bless the victims and their families. Three lives taken and others injured, including a small child, at what should have been a simple community festival. Praying for healing for the wounded and for comfort for everyone who lost someone.”

A fourth user added, “At a food festival with families and children… absolutely devastating. Praying for the victims and everyone traumatized by this.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.