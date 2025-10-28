Car enthusiasts around the world can remain quite choosy when it comes to taking the best care of their four-wheelers. And one can find these people everywhere, even on TikTok. However, when it comes to finding the perfect parking spot, it is an uncompromisable choice and perhaps one of the primary reasons behind so many parking feuds that happen across the U.S. repeatedly.

Of course, paid-parking slots, which are assigned to a particular individual, do not require a heated exchange between contesting parties. However, for those publicly available ones, netizens have a holy grail belief to follow when it comes to choosing the right spot for their vehicles.

It’s a Car Park. Shaped like a car. Brilliant pic.twitter.com/RADAOU1pnG — Midwest Antiquarian (@Eric_Erins) November 4, 2023

And recently, a renowned TikTok user fueled the once-popular debate among car enthusiasts, with regards to choosing a parking spot. The user with his handle named ‘Car Guy Jay’ left the internet divided with his opinion of not parking his car next to those that are brutally damaged, beyond repair, and basically crappy in their very existence. Surely so, with his opinion, Jay further opened up a broader scope of discussion among car enthusiasts. Does it really matter who and what type of car is there next, which you can park your own? While the comparison and choice do seem a little surreal, Jay, along with several other netizens, has some strong opinions as to why they agree on this little statement.

Well, speaking about the viral post in focus, the TikTok user had dropped a video back on October 21, 2025, where he addressed the particular question. While he made it very clear that he disagrees with parking his car next to crappy old cars, he also revealed his alternate choice, where he prefers to park beside new, sports, or luxury cars. Explaining his point of view, Jay mentioned that he does not want his own vehicle to have door dings and scratches from the old ones, which are visibly neglected over a period of time.

Finally, towards the end of his video, Jay ended up giving a sly shoutout to car owners who really take good care of their four-wheelers. He said, “If I can tell that you care about your car, then you’re all good. The people with them f[-]d up a[-] car that is parked next to your ass, ding the f[-] out of your door. Anytime somebody with a f[-] up car parked next to you, you come back and your sh[-] gonna randomly have a ding in it or a scratch in it.”

Well, with such a debatable topic discussion pertaining to parking spots left open, several other netizens also chimed in with their views. Some users dropped pictures of their own cars and quipped whether Jay would find those perfect to have his car parked next to them. For instance, a user shared a photo of his gold-toned and well-maintained Honda sedan and asked Jay, “Am I valid?”. To this, the TikToker replied with the words “You Honda gang and this clean so ofc.”

Meanwhile, several other internet users agreed with Jay’s point of view, as they underlined how it is relatively safe to park beside a well-cared car, rather than one that is not. Many other users chimed in with their parking habits, highlighting how they either choose to double park to protect their maintained cars, or worse, avoid cars altogether and even park them as far away as possible.

Interestingly, a few of them also debated with TikToker Jay’s belief on parking, highlighting how they prefer to park wherever they like and want to. They pointed out that adherence to such an attitude towards car parking was more inclined towards pretentiousness for one’s image or a real-time crisis to safeguard a duly-maintained car.

Well, agree or not, parking accidents are most common in big cities, and with the rapid growth in the population of car owners, finding a perfect spot for parking vehicles is no easy task. It is not always possible to get hold of a slot that is free from any under-maintained car, and there can be situations where a well-maintained one may be required to park next to an old and crappy one, something which specifically car-owners like Jay do not prefer to do.