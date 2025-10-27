TikTok Anarchist “Hitman” Arrested After Posting $45K Bounty on Pam Bondi – He Wanted Her “Preferably Dead”

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, who allegedly has anarchist ties and a lengthy criminal record, has been arrested for issuing a $45,000 bounty on Pam Bondi. According to federal authorities, Avalos allegedly made the threat on TikTok. He was arrested after a tipster alerted the FBI about him blasting out the hit on social media earlier this month. According to the court documents of his arrest, Avalos posted a terrifying photo of Donald Trump‘s Attorney General, with a “sniper-scope red dot” on her forehead.

In the caption of his post, the 29-year-old wrote, “WANTED: Pam Bondi / REWARD: 45,000 ‘ DEAD OR ALIVE / (PREFERABLY DEAD).” He also allegedly added, “Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?”

According to the feds, the man has alleged anarchist ties, as his TikTok user name is “Wacko,” which is apparently a symbol of anarchism. He also has a history of prior convictions, which contributed to his swift arrest. The court documents also claim that his TikTok profile brandished a link to “An Anarchist FAQ book.”

🇺🇸 ANARCHIST ARRESTED FOR POSTING $45,000 HIT ON AG PAM BONDI ON TIKTOK Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, was arrested October 16 after allegedly posting a murder-for-hire bounty on Attorney General Pam Bondi. The TikTok post showed Bondi’s photo with a “sniper-scope red dot” on her… https://t.co/79jR6fGkWZ pic.twitter.com/rHhfauTdp7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 27, 2025

According to CyberNews.com, Avalos was arrested after a Samsung Galaxy device was linked to the TikTok threat, and the IP address was located in Minnesota. He was detained in Ramsey County on charges of interstate transmission of threats to injure another person.

Avalos has a lengthy rap sheet, including charges of stalking and domestic abuse. He was convicted of stalking in Minnesota in July 2022. Prior to that, he was booked for domestic battery in Florida in 2016. His arrest has received mixed reactions on social media.

“Bro really thought TikTok was the dark web. Posting a $45k hit with hashtags like it’s a dance challenge? Man’s about to learn the FBI doesn’t ‘shadowban’ they show up,” wrote one user. Another took a jab at Pam Bondi, writing, “Ok. Now she just needs to treat threats against people that aren’t her in the same way.”

A third added, “Hopefully they make an example out of him and he gets a stiff penalty. This behaviour needs to stop.” A MAGA loyalist used the opportunity to bash the Biden administration: “We are seeing the result of Biden’s lawless administration, where today the majority of those on the left feel they are above the law or that the law doesn’t apply to them. It’s going to take quite some time to fix the damage Biden has created in our country!”