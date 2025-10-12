“You Stupid…” – Pro-Trump White Man Caught on Camera Hurling Racial Slurs at Black Woman in California Over Parking Spot Issue

A viral Instagram video shows a pro-Trump supporter using racial slurs to harass a woman during a dispute over a parking spot. The user Madinah recorded the entire incident on her phone while she remained her calm self, dealing with the white man.

Wearing a MAGA cap, the man continued to threaten her, turning the encounter into a frightening ordeal. With the video going viral, many people have commented, deeply condemning the situation and, in turn, raising a broader question about what the accepted norms actually are in Trump’s second presidential run.

The video starts with Madinah Muhammad, a graduate of the University of North Carolina, standing by her car at Pismo Coast Shopping Plaza near Pismo Beach, California. The old white man wearing a ‘President Trump’ cap walked up to her randomly and started hurling racial slurs and cursing her. While Madinah was shocked at first, she remained composed and firmly told the man, “I’ll let you know that I’m recording.” To this, the white man ordered her to shut her car door so that a white driver like him could take the shady, half-empty parking spot available next to hers.

However, his choice of words was extremely demeaning when the white man used a lot of curse words to address Madinah. He said, “I’ll shut that door. Your f—— door is open, and this gentleman wants to park here, you stupid b—-.” While one may think that the heated conversation was over at this point, it was not. The man ended up using the n-word racial curse on the woman. Rambling behind the steering wheel after an unsuccessful attempt at the parking spot, he said, “Do you know what the problem is? She’s a f-cking [N-word]. She thinks she can get away with it.”

The man then rammed his truck into Madinah’s car deliberately. He then angrily flipped over from the driver’s seat and came near to the window so that he could repeatedly hurl the n-word racial slur right next to her ear. When the woman tried to escape the situation, the white man did not back down as he blocked her car with his, preventing her from leaving the place completely. Shockingly, another white driver who was a witness to all the chaos this while, silently watched the entire thing unfold without even daring to protest and help Madinah.

As the cars finally drove off, Madinah, who was still recording the whole ordeal, laughed off by saying, “I hope you have a nice life. You’re holding up traffic. Peace and love to you.” The video has left a plethora of comments from other social media users, of whom a central section was those who were shocked by the audacity of the white man.

Meanwhile, others expressed concern for Madinah’s safety and praised her for remaining calm and composed throughout the ordeal. Many expressed sympathy for the grad student, with women in the comments sharing similar experiences.

For instance, one user commented, “How you stayed this calm is incredible.” Another observer then expressed, “People love to rage bait, and when they are not successful, they don’t really know what to do.” The video was officially shared on October 1, 2025.