Conservatives and MAGA loyalists of America woke up to a rather depressing state of affairs in the country after Donald Trump was snubbed from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize Award. Before digging into the cause of their meltdown, it’s worth noting that the prestigious honor went to Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan democracy campaigner and vocal critic of the country’s leftist dictator, President Nicolás Maduro. The decision was made in the wee hours of Friday morning, while most people were already asleep. Although only a handful of pro-Trump supporters were awake to take the snub personally, most others flooded social media with anger later in the day.

While one may still not be able to figure out why the committee chose to overlook Trump for such a prize, despite the claims he made about stopping innumerable wars and restoring peace globally, by becoming an epitome of the perfect humanitarian, however, MAGA loyalists including several members of the White House concluded that the decision was a complete joke, some even calling out the winner as undeserving to even recalling how Barack Obama was presented the same award just months into his Presidency in the U.S.

Firebrand comms chief Steven Cheung started off the backlash against the prize-winning committee for its anti-Trump decision. Taking to X, he wrote, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Meanwhile, right-wing activist Laura Loomer also resonated with similar emotions when she wrote on X, “Imagine thinking a woman who cries nonstop about @NicolasMaduro has done more for the world than President Trump. What an absolute joke.”

Wife of Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Katie Miller, also shared her thoughts on the current U.S. President having his deserved Peace Prize award snatched off. She expressed, “President Obama was given a Nobel months into his Presidency without ending any wars. President Trump has now ended EIGHT wars”. Yet another MAGA influencer named Gunther Eagleman went on to proclaim that the Nobel Peace Prize ‘lost its credibility after being awarded to Barack Hussein Obama.’

In the heat of all the backlash, reports by both Bloomberg and The Guardian conveyed the fears of the Norwegian officials who feel that they might have caused quite a bit of stir after snubbing Trump from the award. Phrases like ‘bracing for the aftermath’ and ‘fears in Norway’ appeared as headlines in several publications. In fact, the Foreign Minister of Norway, Espen Barthe Eide, was quick to reiterate and signal the white flag when he mentioned that the government does not interfere in the decisions made by the Nobel panel.

Meanwhile, Norway is also negotiating a trade deal with Washington. Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth, currently in D.C., has been pushing for a 15 percent tariff cut that has long affected Norwegian exports.