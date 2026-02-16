This Viral Michelle and Barack Obama NBA Moment Has the Internet’s Heart

Barack and Michelle Obama made headlines and how with their recent appearance at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Daughter Sasha Obama accompanied the couple.

A video of the Obamas is trending a great deal on social media. It features Barack Obama saving wife, Michelle, from a flying basketball at the game. The viral video garnered a lot of love online.

NBA’s official Instagram handle shared the video and referred to former President Obama as “President.” The caption on the video read, “President Barack Obama comes up with the loose ball courtside.”

Here’s a glimpse at some of the comments on the viral video. A netizen wrote, “Reminder: Not one boo in the arena.” Another one wrote, “Aura point.” A third one added, “Too smooth with it.”

Inputs from another Instagram user: “He’s just the coolest.” A second one added, “I mean it landed in his hands, but the energy was still protective.” Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “Donald and Melania will never be this cool.”

Appreciating Barack Obama, another netizen wrote, “Chivalry isn’t dead.” “Get him to play next year,” read another. Here’s what another Instagram user commented: “As a Republican, NGL this was cool to see.”

Posting a picture from the sidelines of the game with husband Barack and daughter Sasha, Michelle Obama wrote, “My favorite teammates on and off the court.”

My favorite teammates on and off the court. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uFdt002Qvf — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 15, 2026

Both Michelle and Barack Obama marked Valentine’s Day this year with mushy social media posts, putting an end to divorce rumors. “My forever Valentine. Love you, always, Barack,” wrote Michelle Obama. Meanwhile, the former President posted the same photo, and he wrote, “Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche.”

Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche! pic.twitter.com/2p2Snn86ah — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2026

Barack Obama recently appeared on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast, where he talked about the possibility of returning to politics and told the host, “First of all, I’m not a politician anymore, and I can’t be. I believe in the Constitution, and I also believe in my marriage. Michelle would divorce me if I even tried to run again.”

The Obamas were in the news earlier this month for a controversial video of them that US President Donald Trump posted. The video, labeled racist, showcased Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. After heavy criticism, the video was deleted by Trump.

Trump went on to justify the video during an interaction with a reporter, where he said, “That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud and fairly long video, and they had a little piece and had to do with the Lion King.”

“It’s been very, well, it’s been shown all over the place long before that was posted, but that was a very strong, and I’m sure you saw it, a very strong piece on voter fraud. And the piece that you’re talking about was all over the place. Many times, I believe, for years,” Trump continued justifying the video.

Barack Obama broke his silence on the ‘ape’ video posted by Trump and said, “Well, first of all, I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. But as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness.”

Calling it a “clown show,” Obama added, “There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? That’s been lost.”