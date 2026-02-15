Barack Obama Says Wife Michelle Would “Divorce” Him If He Returned to Politics

Former U.S. President Barack Obama recently discussed how his wife would feel about him returning to politics. The former U.S. President appeared on the February 14 episode of Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast, where he spoke candidly about the prospect of returning to office.

Saying he’s “not a politician anymore,” he stated that while he could “run for city council,” he believes in the “Constitution, and also I believe in my marriage,” adding, “Michelle would divorce me even if I could run again.”

“Well, first of all, I’m not a politician anymore, and I can’t be, I guess technically I could run for city council or something, but I’m not an elected office,” Said Barack Obama.

⚡️Obama: Michelle would divorce me even if I could run again. pic.twitter.com/L7KBnzvRpy — The Global Monitor (@theglobal4u) February 14, 2026

He continued, “I don’t have levers of power. I’m term limited out … but I’ve always believed, I mean this has been a central tenant of my work even before I was in elected office, that our job as leaders is to lift up other leaders, to empower others to find their gifts and help them exercise those gifts.”

He further expressed that he has always believed that a leader’s job is to lift others, empower them, and help them discover and exercise their gifts.

The 44th U.S. President’s remarks come amid increased scrutiny of his marriage, as divorce rumours continue to circulate, per CBS News.

Addressing the “rumor mill” in a July 2025 episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast, Michelle said, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.”

In the beginning of the conversation, as Barack Obama entered the room and hugged his wife, Michelle Obama’s older brother, Craig Robinson, jokingly asked, “Wait, you guys like each other?”

In response, the former president said, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.”

“It’s so nice to have you both in the same room,” Robinson added. Meanwhile, Michelle chimed in, “I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

“Don’t make me cry now.” Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumors for the first time. pic.twitter.com/FpaooIqGyp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 16, 2025

Furthermore, in the podcast, Robinson recalled an incident when a woman came up to him and asked, “What did he do?” possibly referring to Barack Obama.

“She was like ‘he did something, didn’t he [Barack Obama]?’ I was, like, ‘don’t worry, everything’s fine.’ And let me tell you, she was so happy you would have thought I gave her a Christmas gift,” added Robinson.

In response, the former First Lady added that they had “some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures,” in their marriage, and that “I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old recently celebrated his love for his wife with a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post.

“Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche!” wrote Barack Obama on X.