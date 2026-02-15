Politics

Obama Breaks Silence on Trump’s Racist Post, Warns of ‘Collapse’ in Political Decorum

Published on: February 15, 2026 at 5:26 AM ET

Former President Barack Obama finally speaks about the racist ape video Donald Trump reposted online

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Barack Obama reacts to Donald Trump's racist reposted video
Barack Obama reacts to Donald Trump's racist reposted video (image credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Former President Barack Obama is finally responding to the offensive video that President Donald Trump reposted. The “Ape” video created a controversy online, and Obama is finally addressing it. He believes the episode reflects a broader decline in political discourse rather than a single shocking moment.

In an interview published Saturday with Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama, 64, addressed the uproar sparked after Trump shared a fabricated video on Truth Social showcasing Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The post was later deleted following widespread criticism.

According to the Daily Beast, Cohen began by arguing that public rhetoric has “devolved into a level of cruelty that we haven’t seen before.” He further added that conduct once considered “disqualifying just a few years ago” is now often “rewarded.”

He cited recent comments by Trump administration officials who labelled some victims of immigration enforcement shootings as “domestic terrorists,” before changing the subject to the ape video episode.

“Just days ago, Donald Trump put a picture of you—your face—on an ape’s body,” Cohen said. To this, Obama responded with a brief, restrained laugh and addressed the wider issue. “We’ve seen the devolution of the discourse,” Cohen added. “How do we come back from a place that we have fallen into?” Indeed, his response was measured but firm. He said he believes “the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling.” He describes the online outrage cycle as a strategy designed to capture “attention.” And for the ape video fiasco, he suggested, was “a distraction.”

Drawing a contrast between social media and everyday civic life, Obama referred to the online environment as “a clown show that’s happening on social media and on television.” He argued that while loud voices dominate digital platforms, they do not represent the values of most Americans.

He also talked about the recent mishaps in Minneapolis following deadly encounters involving federal agents. The January 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, and the later death of ICU nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, sparked protests across the Twin Cities. Hence, thousands of federal agents were deployed to the area amid demonstrations. The ex-president said the public response in Minnesota showed that many Americans reject divisive language.

“This is not the America we believe in,” he said, praising what he called an “extraordinary outpouring of organizing, community building, decency.” He added that citizens are choosing to “fight back” and “push back” against the propaganda they believe is harmful.

Trump’s repost drew condemnation from Democrats, who labelled it racist and unacceptable. More notably, several Republicans also clapped back at him with criticism. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *