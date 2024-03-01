This Video of Travis Kelce’s First Attempt To Grab Taylor Swift’s Attention Has Gone Viral

A 2023 NFL Draft video has surfaced online, revealing Travis Kelce to be the true entertainer and 'lover boy'. Josh Turner posted a video clip from May 2023 on Wednesday, February 28. This was a few months before Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating. The video features the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs doing an energetic version of the seductive song Your Man by Turner, accompanied by equally passionate dancing routines.

In the caption of his post, Turner makes fun, "Now we know how [Kelce] REALLY caught [Swift's] eye. Your Man' works every time." It is not the first time Kelce has attempted a country music karaoke routine. After the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl triumph, Kelce celebrated by performing an apparently drunk version of Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places during his team's celebratory parade. In the most recent edition of TalkShopLive's Inside Studio G, the well-known country music artist responded to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's widely shared spontaneous performance. As reported by ET, he said, "I loved it. I thought it was fantastic. It blew me away because I’m sitting here watching it as it's going down, right? I was like, I never expected that."

Brooks loved it so much that he asked the athlete to do it once again on March 7 at the official opening of Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk in Nashville. He further added, "I'll send a plane if you want to come and get another shot at the title. I'll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little 'Friends in Low Places' in Friends in Low Places, but we're gonna do it early, Travis." Swift and Kelce first crossed paths at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, when the NFL star was photographed attending her Eras Tour concert, according to People. Kelce watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show from his private box. The two did not, however, really meet until after her concert concluded.

In November 2023, Kelce clarified to WSJ Magazine that he sought assistance from Taylor Swift's close friends to get her attention. Additionally, Kelce said that he had assistance from several Swift family members to attract her attention, saying: "She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker". Given that the football player and singer had a few common connections, there are several persons who linked them. Actor Miles Teller, brother of Khalen Saunders, who played with Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2022, Kameron Saunders, and NFL commentator Erin Andrews were among the individuals who assisted in bringing Kelce and Swift together.