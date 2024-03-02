This Mom's Sassy Yet Honest Responses To 4-Year-Old's School Form Wins Hearts

With her novel approach to parenting, Emily Gould stands apart in a world where kids deal with increasing pressures from a young age. She deviated from the norm when asked about her expectations for her 4-year-old son's school year. Rather, she brought authenticity and comedy to the proceedings. The frank responses provided by a woman on a school form have gone viral on the internet.

Author and blogger Gould shared a sneak peek of her responses on a character development form for her 4-year-old son Ilya on Twitter. The post is so hilarious that you will appreciate Gould's sense of humor without a doubt.

Image: @EmilyGould/Twitter

A photo of the answers scrawled on the school is included in the tweet that was posted. "Socially, one thing I would like my child to work on this term is," is the first question on the form. Gould responded, "Not being a popular mean girl," to this. "Academically, one thing I would like my child to work on this year is," was the second question. In response, Gould said in a comical way, "Who cares, and he’s 4," as per The Newsner.

Her response to another question, "If I had to choose only three words to describe my child, I would choose," was needed. Gould answered by saying she would characterize her child as "radiant, self-sufficient and effortlessly cool," as per The Mirror. Overall, Gould's humorously exaggerated answers mocked the idea of placing too many expectations on very young children. Gould's viral form highlighted the importance of just letting kids be kids.

In response to the final question on the page, "Is there anything else you would like me to know about your child?" she also said how proud she is of the person her child is becoming. Gould definitely could have spoken a lot more about her child, but she expressed all she wanted to in her reply, "You will love Ilya. He's such a sweet person that sometimes I wonder if he was switched at birth. (Then I remember I had a home birth, lol.)" Gould captioned her post, "Just being honest."

Love your honesty. Ilya is a lucky kid. — george briggs (@BriggsGeorge) September 13, 2022

Gould's Twitter post quickly gained popularity. The tweet received a lot of attention, and people found Gould's lighthearted and scathing reactions funny. Many said they would apply Gould's snarky responses to their cases.

In response to the tweet, several people praised Gould's approach to parenting. "Love your honesty. Ilya is a lucky kid," a user commented on her post. "This is what a parent must understand. Let them grow, don't compare, give good support, be there as a friend, slowly teach values to the child," another replied. Another user @winterjessica said, "I only got one word to describe T! (This is awesome btw)."