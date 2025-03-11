THIS Might Be Trump’s Most Alarming Move Yet—Here’s Why!

Given the rhetoric of Donald Trump and numerous measures taken by his government since his inauguration, there is reason to be concerned that the United States is gradually moving closer to fascism. At least not so slowly, if Mahmoud Khalil’s incarceration is any guide.

It is crucial to remember that who you support in the current battle in the Gaza Strip is irrelevant before delving into what we know about him and his situation. After Hamas terrorists carried out the unimaginable horrors on October 7, you could be firmly in favour of Israel and its right to self-defence.

Or maybe you sympathize with the Palestinians, who have endured horrible horrors at the hands of Israel ever since. Or perhaps you have a more nuanced perspective on that battle and simply dislike horrible crimes anyone performs.

However, none of this matters.

Because his “arrest” should worry every American, given our current knowledge. This qualification is crucial since the facts that are currently known could change, making the issue only concerning rather than entirely worrisome.

Last year, Khalil, a Syrian native, led a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Columbia University’s campus in New York City. His lawyer claims that he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States because he has a green card. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Khalil on Saturday and may have transported him to Louisiana.

The administration claimed that this arrest was due to “Khalil [leading] activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization”, without providing any details or supporting evidence.

Trump also added his voice on Monday.

“ICE proudly arrested and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the Columbia University campus, by my previously signed Executive Orders,” he said. “There will be many more arrests after this one.”

Who else may be arrested, then?

“We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” Donald Trump added.

The arrest of a lawful resident, the violation of the First Amendment, and the threat of sanctions against universities that don’t comply (Trump recently withdrew $400 million in government money from Columbia University) appear to be the sole instances of “anti-American” behavior to date.

Khalil should be charged if he committed a crime rather than taken to a Louisiana detention center because the judges there will be more receptive to the administration’s arguments when the case is tried in court if permitted.

The lack of specifics, however, seems to suggest that this is merely an assault on the Constitution, as Khalil’s rights as a lawful resident are being violated. Trump’s use of the power to harass and threaten his opponents is evident less than two months into his second term in office. And it’s not just green card holders who are at risk. For instance, he focused on legal companies representing these opponents last week.

The fact that all of this is taking place in broad daylight is incredibly unsettling. The message behind these acts is: You stand against us at your own risk. It’s textbook fascism, too.