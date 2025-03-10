US Military Troops Are Finally Speaking Up About Trump—And It’s Not What You’d Expect!

If there is a place on the internet where everyone can be themselves, it is Reddit. In the last few days, several of the subreddits have been filled with people’s real feelings about what is happening in the United States.

While some are happy with Donald Trump‘s progress, others are extremely skeptical. This is the feeling in all federal branches of government.

Trump is essentially abandoning America’s allies and it might backfire. Such decisions are not sitting well with US military personnel.

Redditor u/androgynee recently asked for the opinions of active and reserve United States military members. They asked users about the Trump administration and the prevailing opinion among their peers. The creditor asked US military members if they are comfortable with several VA layoffs, cuts in several funding sources, and deteriorating relationships with their allies.

Unfortunately, the military personnel did come forward. The military of any country is mostly neutral. They may vote for one candidate, but overall, the US military never gets involved in the muddy game of politics. However, Donald Trump’s administration has become too polarizing, so much so that active-duty personnel are now finding it difficult to remain out of politics.

A few responses from the members are given here.

One of the Reddit users said that they would rather go to jail than fight in a war against their current allies. They cannot betray their country in good conscience. They concurred that they are not alone in such thinking, and their spouses know that, too.

Another user said that he has been in the US military for a long time. But now they are surrounded by MAGA, and it feels like being in an abusive relationship. They feel their colleagues are gaslighting them and must walk on eggshells. Many military personnel are wondering if they should leave the country altogether.

One of the posts read that many of the active duty soldiers are 18-19 years old. These kids are not mature enough to think everything through. Most of them have only seen the polarizing rhetoric, and the poster was worried about what would come.

Another post read that they disagree with all of this, yet they are active soldiers. They added that they don’t get to pick their bosses. They never voted for Trump, but the nation comes first.

Yup, trump is now have our military actively join the war on the side of Russia and against Ukraine. — Common Sense 🇺🇸💙 (@commons96055467) March 10, 2025

Many of these posters are from liberal backgrounds and claim they would withstand domestic and foreign threats.

Such claims paint a terrifying picture where half the military of the country will blindly follow orders, and half is ready for mutiny. The US military has a rule that orders are to be followed, no matter what. Yet, the armed forces need to stand with the citizens regarding the nation’s integrity and your countrymen.

In this very polarizing environment, all we could do was pray before the US military decided to take over.