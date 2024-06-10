This Marvel Star Alleged Songstress Jennifer Lopez's Singing Career is a "One Long Scam"

The multi-talented Jennifer Lopez wooed her fans with her acting prowess throughout her career. However, she's not only a fine actor but a singer who's made her name with hit tracks I Am Real in 1999, Dance Again in 2012, and the latest Can't Get Enough in 2024. However, a Marvel alum accused her of hiring ghost singers and said JLo never sings her own songs.

Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear, made shocking claims about JLo's singing talent. After Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime in 2020, Edebiri believed the songstress didn't originally sing her songs. Instead, she hires other voices and only lip-syncs in front of the audience."

The throwback comment resurfaced in 2024 since Edebiri and Lopez were due to appear together on (SNL) Saturday Night Live. The Bear star appeared in the Scam Goddess podcast four years ago and was asked to comment by host Laci Mosley about Lopez's Super Bowl performance that year. Edebiri didn't seem too pleased by JLo's music career and dismissed it by saying, "I think she thinks that she's still good even though she's not singing for most of these songs."

So when the past insult resurfaced amid their collaboration for SNL, Edebiri felt mortified and didn't think she'd be able to stand alongside JLo after what she'd uttered back then. As a result, she sought Lopez's apology before hitting the stage and fortunately, The Mother actor held no grudge against her whatsoever.

Lopez recalled the 28-year-old was ashamed of her reckless comment, "She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things," as per Billboard.JLo also mentioned that after Edebiri saw her perform, all her doubts were cleared.

"She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform," the Marry Me actress explained, adding, "She was just like, 'I'm so f–king sorry; it was so awful of me." In fact, JLo found it funny as she told Variety, "It's funny. I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

Imagine you being a troll and having to work alongside the legend you spoke badly about looking like that, while JLO looks like that. What a humbling experience for Ayo to have to look at her and say “I love your everything” to keep her job. You go girl. #JLo #AyoEdebiri #SNL https://t.co/V8MfVpudE4 — Brito 🇩🇴 (@DimeMorenoo) February 2, 2024

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning Bottoms actress addressed the rumors of tension between the two during the SNL appearance and rubbished the reports during the Vanity Fair cover issue, "That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing," she quipped. "And I'm obviously Mr. Bean. She's J.Lo!"

She also joked about her mean comment during her SNL monologue, "It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout — or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid." However, all well that ends well because, unlike any other big star, JLo was rather "very chill and nice about it."