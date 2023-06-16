Kim Kardashian Flirted With John Cena on SNL Asking Him to "Figure Out This Wife Situation"

Kim Kardashian essayed the role of a single woman named Rochelle in the 2021 'Bachelorette' spoof called 'The Dream Guy' on Saturday Night Live. Her task was to find her 'dream man' among a variety of eligible contestants, including former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, WWE legend John Cena, Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, comedian Chris Rock, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams, and comedian Amy Schumer.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Admits to Getting Botox in a Very Unexpected Place After Denying Getting Plastic Surgery

During the token ceremony, the SKIMS founder had to choose between Zeke and John Cena. She ultimately made the choice of giving the Fast X actor the 'golden token' in spite of knowing that he is already married. Joking about the awkward situation, Kim turned flirty with Cena while choosing him saying, "You are both amazing. I mean, John C, you're kind, considerate, mega jacked and very, very rich. And John C, I don't love that you have a wife. But now I have to make a decision – Zeke or moving star and 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. I'm just going to follow my heart. John Cena, I'm really going to need you to figure out this wife situation."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

According to Collider, although Zeke had won Rochelle over with his 'silly vibe and sunny demeanor', he was banished to the fiery pit for 'not asking any questions' and being too afraid to go on a pool date. In a hilarious turn of events, the episode producer, comedian Amy Schumer, had also received a token since Kim insisted that the two created an 'unspoken connection'.

She said, "Even though I've never dated a woman before, I just feel like there's something." USA Today reported that Kim also made connections with other contestants including Chace Crawford as she thanked him for "telling her all about your gigantic hit show 'Gossip Girl'." While selecting Tyler Cameron, the former 2019 The Bachelorette contestant, Kim praised his 'hot body' saying, "for showing me your perfectly hot body. That was really vulnerable of you."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Takes a Sly Jab at Ex Husband Kanye West in a Recent Video on Her 'Manifest List'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

To comedian and former SNL member, Chris Rock, the Hulu star had said, "Thank you for making me watch your nine HBO specials and the new one on Netflix while you sat next to me and you mouthed all of the words." To which Rock responded, "We can watch Chappelle next time." The reality star called actor Jesse Williams "literally the most attractive human I've ever seen."

Also Read: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Diet Plan 'Helps Fight Killer Cancers by Starving Tumors'

Only while choosing out Cena, she flirted - "I'm really going to need you to figure out your wife situation." According to PEOPLE, Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, in 2020. The couple went on to celebrate their wedding for a second time in Vancouver, Canada, in 2022. As for Kim, she has been single ever since her divorce from Kanye West in March 2022.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Would Have Been 'Working at Macy's' Had She Not Achieved Fame

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's Shy in the Bedroom: 'I'm a 'Lights-off' Girl'